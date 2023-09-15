Dell has joined forces with the University of Limerick (UL) in Ireland to propel cancer research into a new era using artificial intelligence (AI). Their collaboration will focus on enhancing cancer care for B-cell lymphoma patients, spanning the entire spectrum of diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outcomes.

Dell’s AI Platform Transforms Cancer Care

Dell has developed a cutting-edge AI platform, seamlessly integrated with the latest storage arrays and PowerEdge servers, to drive innovation in the field of cancer research. This platform has become an integral part of UL’s Digital Cancer Research Centre’s multicloud ecosystem and has the capability to create digital replicas of patients, known as digital twins.

Revolutionizing Cancer Research

The AI technology is poised to revolutionize cancer research on multiple fronts. It empowers researchers to expedite biomarker testing for cancer, gain deeper insights into suitable treatment options, and formulate personalized therapies tailored to each patient’s unique tumor characteristics. Additionally, by enhancing their understanding of the pathogenesis of these malignancies, researchers can explore innovative therapeutic strategies. For instance, they can delve into the role of collagen within the tumor’s “micro-environment” in facilitating the spread of cancerous cells to the body and central nervous system.

Professor Paul Murray, an expert in Molecular Pathology at UL and Director of the Digital Pathology Unit at the Digital Cancer Research Centre, highlighted the significance of this partnership with Dell Technologies. He expressed confidence that it would advance their comprehension of how cells malfunction during cancer development, leading to new diagnostic and treatment avenues for cancer patients.

Catherine Doyle, Managing Director of Dell in Ireland, emphasized that their collaboration represents a monumental leap in cancer clinical research, with the potential to benefit patients and healthcare professionals globally. This strategic partnership signifies a significant step toward harnessing AI’s transformative capabilities in the fight against cancer.

By Impact Lab