Coca-Cola has unveiled the world’s first soda drink crafted with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI). The limited-edition Y3000 Zero Sugar, launched this month, offers a glimpse of what the future might taste like, according to the company. It’s the result of a collaborative effort, combining “human intelligence and AI” to create a beverage that embodies Coca-Cola’s vision of tomorrow.

The Creative Process

To bring this innovative drink to life, Coca-Cola solicited input from fans worldwide to understand what a futuristic beverage should taste like. AI played a pivotal role in developing flavor profiles and designing the product’s external packaging, including the logo and text script. Each Y3000 can boasts a QR code that, when scanned, provides customers with a sneak peek into the world of the year 3,000. This allows access to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where users can apply custom Y3000 AI Cam filters to their photos.

Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at Coca-Cola, explained the initiative: “We hope that Coca-Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?” She emphasized that the project was a celebration of “unexpected connections” between human creativity and AI, offering a positive glimpse of what’s to come.

A Limited Offering

While the exact taste of this futuristic beverage remains a mystery, consumers in the United States, China, Europe, Canada, and Africa can find it on their local shelves for a limited time. Y3000 Zero Sugar continues Coca-Cola’s commitment to innovation, using the latest technologies and cultural trends to create unique experiences for consumers.

AI in the Creative Realm

Coca-Cola recently hired Pratik Thakar as the global head of generative AI. He believes that AI can bridge the gap between human creativity and brand identity. He stated, “Coca-Cola has always bridged the divide … how do we make it more approachable … more palatable and something which is useful to everyone?” This reflects Coca-Cola’s dedication to using AI as a creative tool.

Coca-Cola is not alone in exploring generative AI. WPP clients such as Nestlé and Mondelez are also utilizing AI tools like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 to develop advertisements. Executives from these companies have highlighted the cost-cutting and productivity-boosting benefits of incorporating genAI tools into their creative processes.

By Impact Lab