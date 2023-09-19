Hiber, in collaboration with Datatonic and Google Cloud, announced a significant upgrade to its 3D world creation tools, incorporating generative AI to simplify the process of building virtual environments. This development was showcased at the recent Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco, marking a major milestone for the Swedish-based company.

Hiber’s mission is to democratize the 3D web, making it more accessible to creators and users alike. Through their existing tools, the Hiber3D Development Kit, and a consumer-friendly no-code tool, they have already facilitated the creation of over five million 3D worlds on the HiberWorld user-generated content hub.

Michael Yngfors, CEO of Hiber, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “It’s a pretty major milestone for us as a company. There’s a lot of AI all over the web these days. But this is actually a topic that we’ve been working on from when we started building Hiber.”

The inspiration for this initiative came from a futuristic vision, as Yngfors explained, “Our vision was to build this platform that will make the creation of these 3D worlds and experiences in games as easy and accessible and fun for as many people as possible.”

The Hiber3D engine forms the foundation for these tools, allowing creators to target any device with a web browser and providing a comprehensive suite of services, including multiplayer, chat, identity, payment processing, and commerce connections. Now, with the integration of generative AI, Hiber aims to transform its platform into a dynamic and evolving creation platform.

This integration leverages Google Cloud services and AI algorithms to reduce the computational costs typically associated with generative AI. Hiber’s extensive dataset of 3D world creations, combined with the expertise of Datatonic and Google Cloud, enables users to generate 3D worlds effortlessly using natural language prompts, fostering creativity and streamlining the creative process.

Kauppinen, CTO of Hiber, emphasized the limitless potential of this approach, stating, “We’re not going to put a cap or a limit on things anytime in the near term. We want people to actually build the quality with us.”

Hiber’s long-term roadmap includes the development of a co-pilot feature, where users will receive AI assistance with live suggestions and guidance during the creation process, further enhancing the user experience.

By Impact Lab