In a recent video posted by the official Tesla Optimus account, Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, has demonstrated significant progress. The video showcases Optimus operating on the same end-to-end neural network used in Tesla’s cars, enabling it to process video input and generate control output.

The video commences with Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, performing a self-calibration routine, a crucial step in adapting to new environments. It highlights how Optimus utilizes its vision and joint position sensors to accurately determine the position of its limbs in space, entirely independent of external feedback. This capability empowers Optimus to interact with objects and execute tasks with precision and dexterity.

One of the tasks demonstrated in the video is Optimus sorting blue and green blocks into corresponding trays. Optimus adeptly grasps each block and sorts them at a human-like speed. The robot can adapt to dynamic changes in its environment, such as when a human intervenes and relocates the blocks. Optimus promptly adjusts to the new situation and continues its task, even correcting its own errors, such as rotating a block that lands on its side.

The video also highlights Optimus’s balance and flexibility, showcasing the robot’s ability to perform yoga poses that require standing on one leg and extending its limbs. While these poses are not directly related to practical tasks, they demonstrate Optimus’s body control and stability.

The video concludes with an invitation for more engineers to join the Tesla Optimus team, emphasizing that the project is still in development and requires additional talent. While there is no specific timeline for when Optimus will be ready for production or commercial use, the video underscores its rapid progress and integration with Tesla’s automotive software.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, responded to the post with a succinct “progress.”

Another player in the field of humanoid robots is Apptronik, a Texas-based company. Apptronik recently introduced its first commercial humanoid robot designed to assist in industrial tasks typically considered repetitive and undesirable for humans. The robot is not only cost-effective but also designed to work harmoniously alongside humans, even in challenging environments. While Optimus continues its development, Apptronik’s robot presents a potential competitor in the emerging humanoid robot market.

By Impact Lab