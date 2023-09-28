NASA, in collaboration with Lonestar, a computing startup in Florida, and the Isle of Man, is preparing to send a payload to the Moon in February 2024. This payload will include “data cubes,” and the data stored within them will be verified on Earth using blockchain technology.

The primary objective is to utilize blockchain technology to conclusively and immutably verify future Moon landings, starting with NASA’s Artemis 3 mission in 2025. The Artemis mission’s second phase, Artemis 2, is scheduled for launch in November 2024. While Artemis 2 will involve a crewed mission orbiting the Moon before returning to Earth, Artemis 3 aims to land humans on the lunar surface once again. As part of numerous scientific missions during the Artemis expeditions, Lonestar and the Isle of Man are collaborating to develop long-term lunar storage systems powered by solar energy, requiring minimal additional infrastructure.

In an interview with Science Focus, the head of innovation at Digital Isle of Man highlighted the challenge NASA faces in dispelling conspiracy theories surrounding the historic Apollo Moon landings of the 20th century.

Although blockchain technology may not entirely sway conspiracy theorists, it will serve as an indisputable registry for future Moon missions, ensuring data integrity and transparency. The verification process involves the creation of digital stamps, often referred to as “digital franking,” which will be stored within the data cubes on the lunar surface. Subsequently, blockchain technology will confirm the data’s completeness and ensure its protection against tampering when transmitted back to Earth.

One intriguing aspect of blockchain’s immutable nature is that future Moon-bound astronauts could utilize these data cubes to establish their presence on the lunar surface. Interactions and activities performed by astronauts could be verified through blockchain technology, potentially quelling any conspiracy theories associated with upcoming Moon missions.

By Impact Lab