A groundbreaking achievement in construction has taken place in Guatemala as a team harnessed 3D printing technology to erect an earthquake-resistant house in a mere 26 hours. While 3D-printed houses are not entirely novel, this project represents a significant leap in designing structures capable of withstanding seismic forces.

The project entailed creating organic-shaped walls using 3D printing technology, combined with traditional construction methods typical of the region, including a roof crafted from palm leaves. The 49 square-meter dwelling was brought to life through a collaboration between COBOD International, a renowned 3D printer supplier, and the Danish architecture firm 3DCP Group, which oversaw the printing process in partnership with Progreso, a cement company. The house, characterized by 3-meter-high walls, was assembled within 26 printing hours spanning seven days.

The architectural approach, marked by organic shapes, aimed to overcome the challenges posed by traditional concrete blocks, which are the predominant building material in the region. COBOD stated in a press release that the unconventional design would have otherwise been prohibitively expensive or even unfeasible with concrete blocks.

3D printing technology offers architects a greater degree of creative freedom, and in this case, the designers paid tribute to Guatemala in their work. Mikkel Brich, CEO of 3DCP Group, noted that the interior’s wall layout was artfully designed to resemble the paw of the jaguar, a symbol of the region. The house’s roof, fashioned from palm leaves, echoes the style of ‘palapas,’ traditional thatched-roof dwellings found across Central America. These roofs are not only cost-effective but also offer thermal comfort and are well-suited for seismic areas due to their lightweight, flexible nature.

To ensure the house’s ability to withstand potential seismic forces in the region, the architects meticulously calculated the necessary structural strength. The construction is engineered to endure a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, adhering to local codes and global guidelines. Additional simulations were conducted to enhance the design’s safety and resilience.

Nonetheless, the project was not without its challenges. The extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and direct sunlight posed a threat to the 3D printing ink, which tends to crack under such conditions. To combat this, the team opted to conduct the printing process during the night. Furthermore, heavy rain presented an additional obstacle.

In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in 3D-printed buildings, beginning with the technology’s emergence in the 2000s. COBOD is also responsible for designing Europe’s first 3D-printed building located in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company played a pivotal role in constructing a 3D-printed school in Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The growing enthusiasm for this technology is driven, in part, by the construction industry’s considerable environmental footprint. Researchers estimate that construction contributes 40% of the world’s material resource consumption and 38% of greenhouse gas emissions. Concrete, in particular, accounts for 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions due to its energy-intensive manufacturing process. 3D printing holds the potential to reduce the environmental impact significantly, chiefly through reduced waste.

Additionally, 3D-printed technology is believed to be less physically demanding for workers. Mikkel Brich emphasized that it eliminates much of the heavy lifting and repetitive tasks, reducing sources of error and speeding up the production process.

