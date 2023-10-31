Generative artificial intelligence (AI) and other AI-based programming tools are beginning to reshape the landscape of low-code and no-code development. However, realizing their full potential as productivity enhancers for developers and non-developers may take some time.

Many developers have already delved into the world of generative AI. A recent survey out of O’Reilly reveals that one-third of respondents are using environments such as GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT, with the survey’s author, Mike Loukides, suggesting that this estimate may underestimate the actual usage. Even those not using these tools in their professional work may be experimenting with them on personal projects. However, widespread adoption may take time.

The survey highlights that the biggest challenge for developers working with these new tools is training, with 34% citing it as a struggle. Another 12% find ease of use to be their primary challenge. Surprisingly, 13% of respondents noted that the tools didn’t effectively solve the problems developers face. Despite the promises of low- or no-code capabilities, there appears to be a steeper learning curve than expected.

Productivity tools, especially the successors to tools like Copilot, are bringing radical changes to software development. While developers are indeed gaining value from these tools, it’s essential to recognize that this value comes with a learning curve. No one can simply type a request into ChatGPT and expect a fully functional enterprise application for selling shoes. However, once developers master generative AI-developed code, these capabilities are likely to find their way to citizen developers.

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way software is created, tested, and deployed, adding a new dimension to the low-code and no-code movement. Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, is enthusiastic about the prospects of generative AI for no-code automation, predicting a substantial proliferation of use cases in the coming years.

The convergence of no-code and generative AI opens up new opportunities for both developers and non-developers. Visual drag-and-drop tools can be combined with generative AI to expedite the no-code development process. Generative AI can automatically pre-generate templates, components, or entire applications based on user input, saving time and effort in converting basic requirements into prototypes.

Generative AI’s capabilities span a wide range of opportunities, from generating human-like text responses to analyzing historical data and providing decision recommendations. In the low-code and no-code space, generative AI is expected to accelerate development, allowing users to focus more on describing the desired outcome rather than meticulously outlining each step to achieve it. As the capabilities of generative AI continue to evolve, the future of software development is set for a significant transformation.

