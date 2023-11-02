Artificial intelligence (AI) and diffusion-based generative models have firmly established themselves in the realm of music creation, offering innovative ways to generate music, lyrics, and more. Large language models (LLMs) and tools such as voice cloning and tune creation are revolutionizing the music industry, exemplified by Stability AI’s Stable Audio. While AI’s role in music creation has undeniably transformed the landscape, it has also ignited debates and controversies, raising questions about the “death of music,” the economic impact on musicians, and its influence on artistic expression.

Stability AI’s Stable Audio, designed to empower creators, aims to facilitate musical creativity. AI’s influence in music creation extends to tools like ChatGPT for lyrics and Google’s MusicLM for melody generation, bridging the gap between creative ideas and tangible creations. While AI’s ability to generate songs, lyrics, and melodies in seconds through voice cloning offers exciting possibilities, it also introduces concerns about authenticity and the potential for misleading “fake collaborations.”

Google’s MusicLM technology stands out in the AI-music fusion landscape by generating high-fidelity music from text-based descriptions. Its hierarchical sequence-to-sequence model operates at an impressive 24 kHz, maintaining audio quality and faithfulness to text descriptions. It adds versatility by allowing musical output based on both text and melody, opening boundless possibilities for personalized music creation.

The debate over AI’s role in the “death of music” is contentious. Proponents argue that AI can democratize music creation and uncover unknown talent, making it more accessible. Critics, on the other hand, fear it might reduce opportunities for artistic expression and affect how human musicians earn and create art. This debate extends to voice cloning and its impact on individuality and originality in music. Copyright complexities surrounding AI-created music further complicate the issue, with legal disputes challenging the boundary between inspiration and infringement.

The question of whether AI can be considered an artist in its own right challenges conventional notions of human expression through art. The ongoing evolution of the music industry hinges on how it navigates these complex issues. While AI offers exciting potential for music, it also raises significant ethical and legal questions. The future of the music industry will be shaped by the industry’s response to these questions and its ability to strike a balance between technological innovation and artistic integrity.

By Impact Lab