A groundbreaking study led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests that the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is likely the primary cause of multiple sclerosis (MS). This progressive disease, affecting 2.8 million people worldwide with no definitive cure, has long puzzled scientists searching for its origin. The study, published in the journal Science, establishes a compelling link between EBV and MS, offering a potential avenue for prevention and cure.

Alberto Ascherio, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study, emphasized the difficulty in establishing causality due to EBV infecting approximately 95% of adults, while MS remains a relatively rare disease. The study, conducted among over 10 million young adults in the U.S. military, identified 955 individuals diagnosed with MS during their active-duty period. The research analyzed serum samples, revealing a 32-fold increase in the risk of MS after EBV infection, unmatched by other viruses.

MS, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the central nervous system, attacks myelin sheaths protecting neurons. While the cause of MS has remained unknown, EBV, a herpes virus causing infectious mononucleosis, has been a prime suspect. Ascherio believes that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection.

The study’s findings suggest a potential breakthrough in MS prevention and treatment. Although there is currently no cure for MS, available treatments often come with side effects and varying effectiveness. The study raises the prospect of developing an EBV vaccine or EBV-specific antiviral drugs that could revolutionize MS treatment. The authors acknowledge the need for further research to confirm the link between EBV and MS and understand the virus’s triggering mechanisms. Nonetheless, the study represents a significant stride in the battle against this debilitating condition.

Recent developments in MS therapies, such as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor and stem cell transplantation, are also highlighted in the article. While a cure for MS might be years away, the discovery of the EBV-MS link marks a major breakthrough in the quest to combat this challenging disease.

