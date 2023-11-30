In a transformative move poised to redefine Japan’s agricultural landscape, AI-based robots are emerging as the game-changers on large-scale farms grappling with severe manpower shortages. Innovative solutions are taking root, promising to revolutionize how crops are cultivated and harvested.

Venture businesses are spearheading this technological wave, introducing AI-equipped robots designed to execute labor-intensive tasks with precision and efficiency. At the heart of this agricultural transformation in Japan lies the keyword: “AI-based robots.”

In the verdant fields of Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, Takamiya No Aisai, a farm operated by a Takamiya Co. subsidiary, is pioneering the deployment of AI-based robots for cucumber harvesting. Developed by startup Agrist Inc., the four-wheeled robot navigates plastic greenhouses, discerning and harvesting only the ripest cucumbers.

Takeshi Yoshida, the head of Takamiya No Aisai, expresses confidence in the robot’s accuracy, addressing concerns about potential damage to cucumber stems. Agrist’s robot, armed with a camera and AI capabilities, analyzes images to determine the optimal harvesting time, showcasing technology’s potential to mitigate labor shortages in agriculture.

This integration of artificial intelligence into agriculture extends beyond Japan, exemplified by Inaho Inc., an agricultural venture from Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. In a groundbreaking venture, Inaho has leased an AI-endowed robot to a farm in the Netherlands. This versatile automaton independently harvests cherry tomatoes, adapting to various harvesting methodologies.

Soya Oyama, the astute Chief Operating Officer at Inaho, underscores the imperative role of technological interventions in addressing global labor shortages in agriculture. Inaho aims to export its intelligent agricultural solutions globally, positioning Japan as the hub for AI-driven farming innovations.

Inaho’s tactical blueprint involves a nuanced interplay between man and machine. Robotic workforces handle nocturnal harvesting operations, complemented by human harvesters during the day. This approach showcases Inaho’s profound understanding of crop harvesting intricacies, positioning the company as a trailblazer in innovative and harmonized agricultural practices.

As Japan embraces AI-based robots in greenhouse cultivation, Professor Takanori Fukao at the University of Tokyo envisions a broader horizon. While the current focus is on greenhouse farming, Fukao predicts a gradual shift towards open-field cultivation, emphasizing the need for holistic planning to fully harness robotics’ potential in agriculture.

With startups like Inaho eyeing the global market, the future of Japanese farming seems intricately linked with the seamless integration of AI-based technologies. As Japanese farms lead the way, one can’t help but wonder if this technological leap will usher in a new era in global agriculture, transcending boundaries and reshaping the future of food production.

By Impact Lab