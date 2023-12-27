In a recent report, Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company, has asserted that its Waymo Driver self-driving vehicles exhibit a remarkable safety record, surpassing the performance of human drivers in terms of crashes and injuries.

Data Highlights Superior Safety Performance

According to Waymo’s data, its self-driving vehicles have achieved a substantial 57% reduction in crashes reported to the police and an even more significant 85% reduction in crashes resulting in bodily injury. The data is based on 7.14 million rider-only miles and is compared to benchmark human driver crash rates in the same areas, covering parts of San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Geographical Variations in Crash Rates

The report notes variations in crash rates by location, with San Francisco experiencing the highest rate of human-driven crashes at 5.55 per million miles. Waymo emphasizes its commitment to understanding benchmark crash rates in each area, as demonstrated by a dedicated study on these calculations.

Addressing Underreporting and Road Type Significance

Waymo acknowledges the issue of crash underreporting by human drivers, highlighting its commitment to reporting even minor incidents for transparency. The report also emphasizes the importance of road type, noting that Waymo exclusively operates on surface streets, which tend to be more complex and have higher crash rates than highways.

Location-Specific Comparisons

Breaking down the data by location, Waymo’s report indicates that it is up to 10 times less likely to cause injury than human drivers in San Francisco, showcasing significant safety improvements across various scenarios. Los Angeles is excluded from this breakdown due to the limited number of miles Waymo has covered in the area.

Comparative Insights and Industry Dynamics

Waymo’s report follows closely on the heels of a conflicting report from LendingTree, which suggested that Tesla drivers have the highest accident rate. This contrasts with Tesla’s own claims about the safety of its Autopilot system. The study notes the importance of considering the proportion of Autopilot-driven miles in the total context.

Transparent Reporting and Historical Context

While acknowledging its prior report of a 100% reduction in bodily injury, Waymo is forthcoming about subsequent accidents reported to the NHTSA. The report underscores the importance of transparent reporting and acknowledges potential biases in data released by companies.

As the autonomous driving landscape evolves, Waymo’s comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the safety performance of its Waymo Driver technology, contributing to ongoing discussions about the future of autonomous vehicles.

By Impact Lab