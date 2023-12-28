Pluri has successfully navigated obstacles by leveraging two decades of experience in cell expansion, integrating nature’s wisdom into biotechnology to drive innovation beyond limits. Yanay, an expert in the field, emphasizes Pluri’s unique strategy: observing and replicating nature’s wisdom rather than reinventing the wheel. Pluri’s cell scaffolding approach, mimicking the tissue environment, sets it apart from conventional technologies, leading to over 140 granted patents for cell expansion.

The cultivation of meat holds profound implications for sustaining a rapidly growing population and protecting the environment. With global meat consumption reaching 360 million tonnes annually, traditional animal farming’s environmental impact is alarming, consuming a third of habitable land and freshwater. The looming challenge of a forecasted 9.3 billion population by 2050, coupled with climate change exacerbating food insecurity, paints a dire picture. To meet the escalating demand, a 60% increase in food production by 2050 is required, as per the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Without revolutionary change, the world faces disaster. The World Bank proposes a three-pronged approach to new, climate-smart agriculture, focusing on increased productivity, enhanced resilience, and reduced emissions. Technological advancements, including cultured meat, are pivotal in transforming the food footprint. Pluri’s subsidiary, Ever After Foods, introduces a paradigm shift with meat products using 95% less land, 94% less water, and generating 93% less air pollution than conventional methods.

The regulatory landscape is evolving positively, with approval for sale granted in the US and Singapore, and imminent approval in Israel. Major companies, including Upside Foods, Good Meat, and Believer Meats, are scaling up production, backed by strategic partnerships with industry giants like Nestle, BRF, and Mitsubishi. Pluri’s lab-cultivated meat, hormone and antibiotic-free, with precise control over fat content and added nutrients, offers superior nutrition and environmental benefits. Through a joint venture with Tnuva, Israel’s largest food producer, Pluri is poised to introduce sustainable meat to supermarket shelves, providing consumers with a responsible and innovative choice.

Lab-grown meat represents more than a passing trend; it challenges millennia-old animal farming traditions. Yanay notes a significant shift in consumer openness, particularly in China, with a projected 10% conversion rate in the $1.4 trillion market by 2030. Collaboration with market-savvy companies is crucial, ensuring taste, healthiness, and transparency in ingredients. The transition to lab-grown meat is essential for a better future, preserving the planet for the next generation.

The inefficiency of traditional animal farming is stark, but bringing cultivated meat to supermarkets offers a delicious and sustainable solution, minimizing environmental impact. It envisions a world where we can feed a growing population and coexist with wildlife without depleting the earth. Yanay sees this as the most significant revolution of the next decade, transforming cells into solutions that improve both the planet’s health and humanity’s well-being, fostering optimism for a brighter future.

By Impact Lab