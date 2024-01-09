In a recent revelation, an intriguing vision of a “Zero Labor Home” through the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence has been showcased by LG. The company’s commitment to this vision is underscored by the pre-CES announcement of a smart home AI agent, a cute and mobile robot equipped with advanced technologies.

LG’s smart home AI agent, resembling a captivating robotic figure with large googly eyes and a headphone-like carrying handle, boasts multi-modal capabilities for autonomous mobility, advanced communication, and engaging functionalities designed to assist homeowners with daily chores. Functioning as a home manager and companion robot, this two-legged, wheeled agent is capable of “moving, learning, comprehending, and engaging in complex conversations.”

Based on the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 development kit, the AI robot enables face and companion recognition. This empowers the LG smart agent to recognize users, interpret and express emotions, and engage in verbal interactions. For example, it can greet homeowners at the front door, analyze their voice and facial expressions to discern emotions, and select suitable music or content based on their mood.

The robotic AI agent is embedded with natural language processing abilities, enabling it to “understand context and intentions” and actively communicate with users. Equipped with built-in sensors, a camera, and a speaker, it can also serve as a mobile smart hub in the house, allowing users to connect with and control IoT devices while monitoring temperature, indoor air quality, and humidity.

Functioning similarly to humans, the AI agent can patrol the house, alerting users if a window is left open or an appliance is turned on. It doubles as a house guard and pet monitor, sending timely alerts in case of unusual activities or when the pet requires attention. Additionally, as a companion for seniors, the AI agent can provide reminders for medication intake or assist in managing personal schedules. With a multitude of features, LG aims to “liberate” users “from the burden of housework” through this innovative smart home AI agent.

By Impact Lab