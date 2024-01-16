AI Guided, a Hong Kong-based startup, has introduced an innovative “smart” belt designed to assist the visually impaired, known as GUIDi. This device empowers individuals to navigate safely, avoid obstacles, and offers additional capabilities, as reported by the Ferra portal.

The intelligent GUIDi belt comprises two main components: the front and the back. On the front, two cameras with 8 MP resolution each are positioned, scanning the surrounding environment within a 5-meter radius. The rear section houses a microprocessor, electronic components, and a vibration motor that alerts the user to detected obstacles. The belt operates in conjunction with specialized software equipped with artificial intelligence, which analyzes real-time video from the cameras. It can identify static objects and notify the user through subtle vibrations.

Furthermore, users have the option to set a destination point using a mobile application and follow a predefined route with GPS assistance. GUIDi’s battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous operation.

GUIDi is scheduled to be available for purchase in early 2024 at a price of 10,100 Hong Kong dollars (equivalent to 1,292 USD).

By Impact Lab