CES has evolved into a grilling showcase, with companies continuously infusing tech into outdoor cooking experiences. Among them, UK-based startup Seergrills has brought AI innovation to your patio with its flagship model, the Perfecta, capable of cooking a one-inch-thick ribeye steak in just 90 seconds. According to the company, this grill cooks food approximately 10 times faster than traditional methods.

The Perfecta, resembling a see-through countertop oven, features dual vertical infrared burners inside that simultaneously cook both sides of the food, expediting the process and eliminating the need for flipping. Seergrills boasts that these burners can reach temperatures of up to 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring crispy edges through 360-degree heating. The grill incorporates an AI chef that takes into account desired doneness and sear level, calculating the optimal cooking time and temperature based on the type of food being prepared. Sensors detect the thickness of items like steak and chicken, preventing overcooking or undercooking, and the burners adjust their proximity to the food as necessary throughout the cooking process. Seergrills dubs this intelligent setup “NeuralFire,” equipped with a quad-core processor and various sensors for collecting cooking data.

The vertical orientation of the grill eliminates flare-ups, with only smoke and water vapor exiting through the top, while fat and grease are collected in a dishwasher-safe drip pan at the bottom. In addition to grilling, the Perfecta offers oven and rotisserie modes for preparing dishes like pizza and roasted chicken. It also includes a Chef Mode for full manual control. Seergrills has designed a grill cart for a complete outdoor cooking setup. Powered by gas, the Perfecta features a 12-volt electrical cord for its onboard electronics, which include a touchscreen for inputting cooking parameters.

While it wasn’t possible to witness the grill in action at a tradeshow table due to its outdoor nature, Seergrills has announced that it will be available to early buyers before the end of the year.

Seergrills plans to ship the Perfecta in Q4 of 2024, with a price tag of $3,500. Early adopters can take advantage of a $1,000 discount until the conclusion of CES.

