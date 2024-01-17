Movano Health is revolutionizing women’s health data tracking with the Evie Ring, powered by a custom AI engine. Priced at $269, this smart ring is designed specifically for women, offering a compact alternative to traditional smartwatches.

While the Evie Ring was first introduced at CES 2023, it became available for shipping in January 2024 after receiving the prestigious 2024 CES Innovation Honoree Award. Movano Health CEO John Mastrototaro emphasized the device’s focus on catering to the nuances of women’s physiology, stating, “We built the Evie Ring to address the unique health needs of women at every stage of their lives. We’re raising the bar for women and wearables, and our resolve to be the only wearable that is also a medical device.”

Available in sizes 5-12, the Evie Ring employs AI to uncover correlations across menstrual health, mood, energy levels, sleep, and activity. Users can log this data on the Evie app or let the ring itself track it. The AI engine provides insights like, “We’ve noticed your mood improves when you get 1000 more steps than your average,” or “Your sleep may be interrupted during this phase of your menstrual cycle due to a dip in progesterone.” These alerts are displayed on the app.

Additionally, women can log their menstrual cycle and mood during menstruation, enabling the app to predict the next period and fertility window. In the coming months, Movano Health plans to enhance menstrual data visualizations and offer deeper insights into menstrual health, mood, and other health factors.

Throughout the day and night, the Evie Ring’s medical-grade sensors monitor vitals such as resting heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and respiration rate. It also tracks sleep metrics, including hours and minutes slept and time spent in various sleep zones (Awake, REM, Light, or Deep). Like smartwatches, it records steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned.

Currently available on Apple iOS, the Evie app will be released for Android in the second quarter of 2024, with no subscription required. The app allows users to set goals for specific metrics, utilize the Spot Check feature for pulse rate and blood oxygen levels, and access a Daily Summary that provides a comprehensive overview of daily performance.

The Evie Ring offers style choices with three colors: gold, rose gold, and silver. It includes a portable charger with a USB-C charging cord, capable of holding more than 10 ring charges. Notably, the product is eligible for reimbursement through HSA/FSA funds, making it an attractive option for women seeking comprehensive health data tracking.

By Impact Lab