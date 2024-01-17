At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Ecovacs, known for its robot vacuums, introduced three remarkable products: the Winbot W2 Omni robot window cleaner, a wireless handheld stick vacuum for the Deebot X2 Omni, and a robot lawn mower.

David Qian, Vice Chairman of Ecovacs Group and CEO of Ecovacs Robotics, emphasized their commitment to redefine the smart home cleaning experience through innovation, offering homeowners more time for family and leisure activities.

The Winbot W2 robotic window cleaner is an all-in-one solution that defies gravity while attaching to windows like a robot vacuum. It boasts built-in drop protection and features three nozzles for a wide-angle spray, ensuring a drip-free cleaning process. Its edge-to-edge cleaning technology adapts effortlessly to various window types and sizes. The portable station, designed like a suitcase, includes a battery for indoor and outdoor use, automatic wire winding, and a composite rope to prevent tangled cables. The release date for the Winbot W2 Omni is yet to be announced, but it’s expected in the second quarter of 2024.

For those who appreciate the Deebot X2 Omni, the Deebot X2 Combo is an intriguing addition. It’s a wireless handheld stick vacuum, Matter-certified, with 8000Pa suction power and versatile attachments for floor and upholstery cleaning. Housed in the Omni station for easy recharging, the Deebot X2 Combo offers a comprehensive cleaning solution in one unit. It will be available at the end of March for $1599.

Lastly, the Goat GX-600 is Ecovacs’ unique robot lawn mower, requiring no physical boundary setup. It leverages the Deebot’s obstacle avoidance and navigation systems to intelligently map and mow lawns. While it uses AI to differentiate grassy areas from other surfaces, details about boundary delineation are yet to be clarified. More information about the Goat GX-600’s mapping capabilities will be revealed closer to its launch in the second quarter of 2024.

