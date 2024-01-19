A good night’s sleep can be disrupted by the relentless sound of snoring, but Motion Pillow aims to tackle this issue with its innovative self-inflating, AI-powered smart pillow, creating a buzz at CES 2024.

Contrary to the image of a hard camping pillow, this inflatable pillow is crafted from memory foam, similar to some of the top pillows available today. While various versions of the Motion Pillow have been showcased at previous CES events, its unique technology has now earned it the prestigious ‘Best of Innovation’ award at the 2024 event.

The system comprises three key components: the Motion System unit positioned near the bed, the smart pillow itself, and a companion app. The Motion System Unit employs AI to distinguish between snores and other nocturnal noises, ensuring that the system responds only to genuine snoring and not every minor disturbance. When a snore is identified, the pillow gradually inflates, prompting the sleeper’s head to turn sideways—a sleep position that opens airways and minimizes the likelihood of snoring. The inflation process is designed to be discreet and gentle, causing minimal disruption, and users can customize the pillow’s inflation height to match their build.

Operated through a companion app available on both Apple and Android platforms, users can adjust settings and access data on snoring duration and intervention frequency. For those curious about their partner’s experience, the app even allows playback of recorded snoring sounds.

Comfort is a key focus, with the pillow featuring high-density foam stuffing (though the exact density is unspecified by Motion Pillow). Additionally, it holds a CertiPUR-US certification, ensuring it meets specific health and environmental standards. The availability of various colored pillowcases adds a touch of customization to suit bedroom decor.

Clinical tests boast impressive results, with almost 94 percent of trial participants experiencing reduced snoring when using the Motion Pillow. In a market where effective snore-preventing solutions are scarce, the question arises: could intelligently inflating pillows be the transformative solution many have been waiting for?

By Impact Lab