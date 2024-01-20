Nanoleaf, renowned for its innovative modular wall lighting tiles, is breaking new ground by extending its reach beyond the confines of your home. The company, in a dazzling revelation during CES 2024’s flood of smart home advancements, introduced its inaugural exterior lights, aimed at enhancing visibility around your residence. Accompanying this breakthrough is the debut of the Orchestrator app, designed to orchestrate a synchronized light show that dances to the beats of your playlists and songs.

The Outdoor String Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights mark Nanoleaf’s inaugural foray into exterior lighting solutions, promising to infuse “the magic of dynamic gradients and warm ambiance into your home’s external spaces, illuminating patio areas, backyards, and gardens throughout the year,” as stated by the company.

In addition to these exterior innovations, Nanoleaf unveiled the Smart Multicolor Lightstrip tailored for indoor use. All these cutting-edge panels seamlessly integrate with the Nanoleaf app, offering a unified control interface and the ability to harmonize with the company’s existing product lineup. Users can create cohesive automation schedules by grouping products together using Matter hubs, allowing them to “paint” their animations with a palette of multiple colors, resulting in a visually striking gradient effect. The anticipated release for these groundbreaking products is scheduled for Spring 2024, with pricing details set to be disclosed at a later date.

The Orchestrator software, a key highlight of Nanoleaf’s expansion, steals the spotlight by generating captivating color and light shows through real-time music analysis and beat detection. Going beyond traditional music visualizers that merely react to audio within a space, Orchestrator directly connects to your computer’s sound source for the “most accurate real-time audio-visual experience,” according to the company. This ensures a flawless synchronization of light shows with your preferred music apps, including playlists and individual songs. Expected to launch in Spring 2024, Orchestrator operates seamlessly through the Nanoleaf desktop app and is compatible with any music streaming platform or audio player.

In addition to these advancements, Nanoleaf also provided an update on its Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light, initially announced last year. The product is now available for pre-order at $250 for the Smarter Kit (3 panels) and $70 for each expansion pack (1 panel), further solidifying Nanoleaf’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart lighting technology.

