At CES 2024, Govee took center stage with a lineup of cutting-edge products, including an upgraded AI Sync Box Kit, the Neon Rope Light 2, and a notable addition—an AI Lighting Bot designed to revolutionize your smart lighting experience. Despite not being available for testing during CES Unveiled, Govee’s media preview event, the AI Lighting Bot is poised to be integrated into the company’s smartphone app, allowing users to generate lighting designs using natural language inputs, akin to interacting with ChatGPT.

In a captivating concept video by Govee, the AI Lighting Bot showcased its ability to source and transmit unique lighting designs to Govee lights, be it spots, strips, or other lighting fixtures. The demonstration featured a user requesting a “Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired lighting effect” for outdoor lights and spotlights, resulting in undulating hues of hot, powder, and various shades of pink.

To complement ambitious smart lighting visions, Govee introduces the second-generation Neon Rope Light 2. Promising smoother lighting transitions and upgraded bend clips, this iteration is crafted from an even more flexible material, facilitating easy shaping around furniture, corners, and custom shapes. The Neon Rope Light 2, set to launch in the first half of 2024, will also support customization of lighting effects through Govee’s app, leveraging smartphone cameras and shape recognition for a more intuitive experience. Additionally, it will be Matter-compatible, aligning with industry standards.

The AI Sync Box Kit 2 steals the spotlight with HDMI 2.1 compatibility. Addressing user feedback from the first kit, it now supports resolutions up to 8K and delivers video output (accompanied by matching light effects) at 4K at 120Hz. Govee introduces CogniGlow AI recognition technology, automatically activating tailored lighting effects for compatible games. An illustrative example includes a blue healing ‘bloom’ when a character heals in Apex Legends. Users can personalize these AI effects for a subtler lighting twist. A Matter-compatible update is also on the horizon later this year, further cementing Govee’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart lighting technology.

By Impact Lab