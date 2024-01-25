As the landscape of health care wearables continues to expand, the quest for inconspicuous and hassle-free wearable technology intensifies. A noteworthy advancement in this realm comes from researchers at the University of Arizona, presenting a novel wearable mesh health monitor that departs from the conventional “box and strap” design, setting a new standard for the industry. This innovative technology features long-range, low-power data transmission, and wireless power charging, making it a promising option for remote health monitoring in isolated areas.

Directed by Philipp Gutruf, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the university, the research team aims to address the need for clinical-grade health monitors that are not only accessible globally but also imperceptible in their design. The device, approximately 15 centimeters long and worn around the forearm, employs a lattice-like mesh made of thermoplastic polyurethane to measure heart rate and body temperature. Notably, the device’s design eliminates the need for adhesives and conforms seamlessly to the user’s body, ensuring comfort and wearability.

Gutruf describes the device as “biosymbiotic,” emphasizing its lightweight nature, akin to wearing a sock with the toe end cut off. The absence of a large rigid island in the device contributes to its comfort, and its electronics are distributed throughout the mesh. This design choice enables the device to surpass the typical three to four days of patch-based wearables without relying on adhesives.

In addition to heart rate and body temperature monitoring, the device incorporates photoplethysmography (PPG) for blood-flow and blood-volume monitoring. Unlike traditional PPG sensors with added mass for acceleration measurement, this technology embeds its sensor in the mesh, eliminating the need for a traditional “brick” strapped to a PPG sensor.

The mesh design not only enhances wearability but also improves operating efficiency. By conducting onboard computing of raw sensor data and utilizing the long-range (LoRa) communications protocol, the device achieves better transmission efficiency, reaching 24 kilometers point-to-point in an isolated mountainous area.

Gutruf emphasizes the advantages of LoRa in terms of an existing community, making it a logical choice for the device’s design. This modulation technology, a mainstay in Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, excels at transmitting small data packets over long distances with minimal power consumption.

The application of LoRaWAN, the MAC protocol atop the LoRa physical layer, showcases the device’s compatibility with established networks. The global impact of LoRaWAN technologies in health care, exemplified by devices like Tektelic’s eDOCTOR, offers hope for individuals who face challenges in accessing quality health care.

As the University of Arizona’s wearable mesh health monitor progresses, it emerges as a transformative solution for remote health monitoring, embodying the principles of accessibility, comfort, and technological innovation that pave the way for improved global health care.

By Impact Lab