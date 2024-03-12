Since at least 2009, Honda has been pioneering electric mobility solutions with its innovative uniwheel designs. From the Uni-Cub ß showcased at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show to the latest Uni-One introduced last year in Japan, Honda continues to push the boundaries of personal mobility.

Now, the Uni-One is making its highly anticipated debut in the United States at SXSW in Austin, Texas, from March 10 as part of the Honda XR Mobility Experience. Hirokazu Hara from Honda expresses excitement about combining physical mobility with immersive digital entertainment, creating a unique multimodal experience that elevates extended reality technologies.

The Uni-One is a self-stabilizing electric mobility device equipped with an evolved Omni Traction Drive System, building upon the success of its predecessor, the Uni-Cub ß. With two wheels and omni-directional movement capabilities, users can effortlessly navigate in any direction by shifting their weight or using a joystick. The adjustable seat can raise the rider up to 27.6 inches or lower to 21.7 inches, providing versatility in communication and interaction with others.

During a demo at Suzuka Circuit Park in Japan, Honda integrated augmented reality (AR) technology to enhance the riding experience, turning it into an interactive game. Similarly, at SXSW, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a virtual reality (VR) adventure while riding the Uni-One. As users lean into the XR experience, the Uni-One responds in real-time, creating a seamless blend of physical and digital interaction.

With a top speed of 3.7 mph and a range of up to 5 miles per charge, the Uni-One offers both practicality and performance. Designed to accommodate riders weighing up to 242 lb, it promises a comfortable and accessible mobility solution for various users.

Honda envisions hosting the XR Mobility Experience in obstacle-free indoor and outdoor environments, such as theme parks, entertainment hubs, and shopping malls. While specific details about future deployments remain undisclosed, the Uni-One’s debut at SXSW offers a glimpse into the future of immersive mobility experiences.

