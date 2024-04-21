Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) has unveiled the seventh edition of its comprehensive AI Index report, authored by a team of experts from diverse academic and industrial backgrounds.

This latest iteration of the report offers an expanded scope, reflecting the rapid advancements in AI technology and its increasing integration into various facets of everyday life. From analyzing the sectors that heavily utilize AI to exploring global concerns about AI-driven job displacement, the report provides valuable insights into the current landscape of artificial intelligence.

One of the most noteworthy findings of the report is the ongoing performance of AI compared to humans. Over recent years, AI has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing human capabilities in various domains. From image classification in 2015 to natural language inference in 2021, AI has consistently demonstrated its prowess in diverse tasks.

The accelerating pace of AI advancement has rendered many existing benchmarks obsolete, prompting researchers to develop more challenging metrics. As AI continues to excel in standardized tests, the focus has shifted towards identifying areas where human intelligence still holds an edge.

Despite AI’s impressive achievements, the report highlights its limitations in complex cognitive tasks such as advanced math problem-solving and visual commonsense reasoning. While AI has made significant progress in these areas, there remains a gap between AI performance and human capabilities.

For instance, the report showcases the evolution of AI performance on the MATH dataset, a collection of 12,500 competition-level math problems. In 2021, AI systems could solve only 6.9% of the problems. However, by 2023, a model based on GPT-4 demonstrated a remarkable improvement, achieving a solve rate of 84.3%. Nevertheless, the human baseline remains at 90%, indicating that AI still lags behind human proficiency in certain domains.

The AI Index report serves as a testament to the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence and underscores the importance of continuous research and development efforts to bridge the gap between AI and human intelligence.

