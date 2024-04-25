For years, the troves of data collected by smart electric and gas meters held immense potential, yet harnessing this wealth of information remained a challenge. Bidgely, an innovative energy intelligence firm based in Los Altos, California, has now unlocked this potential by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to craft personalized consumer profiles, revolutionizing how energy usage is understood and managed.

CEO Abhay Gupta, reflecting on Bidgely’s recognition on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list of 2024, highlights the pivotal role of innovation and AI in propelling the clean-energy transition forward.

Empowering Consumers through Data:

Bidgely’s breakthrough lies in AI-enabled load disaggregation, a technology that scrutinizes data from millions of households and businesses to discern the unique energy consumption patterns of individual appliances. This process generates hyper-personalized profiles for each customer, offering unprecedented insights into energy usage down to the appliance level.

These profiles empower homeowners and businesses to make informed decisions about energy consumption, identifying energy-intensive appliances and pinpointing opportunities for cost savings and carbon footprint reduction.

Pioneering EV Integration:

As the world transitions to electric vehicles (EVs), Bidgely is at the forefront of addressing the challenges posed by EV charging. Gupta explains the dual dilemmas of sourcing renewable energy for charging and managing grid capacity constraints.

Bidgely’s solution involves dynamically shifting EV-charging energy load over a 24-hour cycle. By analyzing data on EV ownership, charging times, and local grid constraints, Bidgely can incentivize consumers to charge their vehicles during off-peak hours, reducing strain on the grid and promoting cost-effective or cleaner energy usage.

Through this approach, Bidgely has successfully shifted significant portions of EV charging to off-peak periods, mitigating grid stress and enhancing energy efficiency.

Societal Impact of Data-Driven Insights:

Gupta reflects on the evolving landscape of energy efficiency and decarbonization, emphasizing the transformative potential of Bidgely’s data-driven insights. With the global shift towards decarbonization, Bidgely’s AI techniques are instrumental in facilitating this transition.

Expanding its reach across continents, Bidgely aims to empower energy providers and consumers alike to embrace green technologies, driving down energy bills while advancing environmental sustainability. This symbiotic relationship benefits all stakeholders, from utilities bolstering infrastructure to consumers embracing cleaner energy alternatives.

In conclusion, Bidgely’s innovative approach underscores the transformative power of AI in revolutionizing energy management and advancing the global agenda for sustainability and grid efficiency.

By Impact Lab