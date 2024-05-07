Sony has unveiled its latest high-tech gadget, the Reon Pocket 5, a futuristic body air conditioner designed to provide personalized comfort wherever you go. This innovative device, released on April 23, offers a potential alternative to traditional hand fans, revolutionizing the way we stay cool or warm on the move.

Worn discreetly on the back of your neck, the Reon Pocket 5 utilizes advanced thermos module technology and a suite of sensors to deliver tailored temperature regulation. With five cooling levels for hot days and four warming levels for cooler environments, it adapts seamlessly to various situations, from crowded trains to chilly airplane cabins.

For enhanced functionality, the device can be paired with the Reon Pocket Tag, a small wearable sensor that communicates with the neck unit to make proactive temperature adjustments based on surrounding conditions. While the Reon Pocket 5 operates independently, the tag provides a holistic approach to personalized comfort.

For those who prefer hands-on control, the Reon Pocket 5 can be managed via the new Reon Pocket App, available for both iOS and Android devices. This intuitive app allows users to adjust cooling and warming levels via Bluetooth, ensuring on-the-go comfort with ease.

With a generous 17 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to Tech Radar, the Reon Pocket 5 is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, offering sustained comfort during hikes or outdoor activities.

Although Sony’s innovative personal climate control technology is not entirely new, with the Reon Pocket series debuting in Japan in 2019, the global launch of the Reon Pocket 5 marks a significant expansion. Pre-orders are now open on Sony’s website, with shipping set to commence on May 15th.

The base package, “Reon 5T,” includes the device itself, a Reon Pocket Tag, and a white neckband. For those seeking a touch of style, Sony offers a beige neckband option for an additional fee.

Sporting two types of air vent covers, the Reon Pocket 5 seamlessly integrates with both business and casual attire. The air vent for business style extends to match the height of the collar, while the casual style vent is shorter, suited for low collars, ensuring efficient airflow in any setting.

The Reon Pocket 5 will be available in Singapore from May 2024, with availability in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to follow at a later date, offering users across the globe a cutting-edge solution for personalized climate control on the go.

By Impact Lab