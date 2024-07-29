In a significant step forward for sustainable food sources, researchers in South Korea have developed a new method to make lab-grown meat taste like the real deal. Despite its initial appearance as a transparent, bubble gum pink disc, this innovation has the potential to transform the meat industry.

Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured or cell-based meat, is an emerging alternative to conventional meat, offering the same nutritional benefits and sensory experience without the associated carbon footprint. This meat is created by cultivating animal cells in a lab on 3D structures called “scaffolds,” allowing the cells to multiply without the need for traditional animal farming.

While scientists have previously developed cultured meatballs and 3D-printed steaks that mimic the look and feel of real meat, they often overlooked a crucial element: taste. A new study published in Nature Communications has addressed this gap by developing cultured meat that generates “grilled beef flavors upon cooking.”

“Flavor is the most important thing to make cultured meat be accepted as real,” said Milae Lee, a co-author of the paper and a PhD student in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Seoul’s Yonsei University.

Unlocking the Secret to Flavor

To replicate the taste of conventional meat, Lee and her colleagues recreated the flavors generated during the Maillard reaction—a chemical reaction between an amino acid and a reducing sugar when heat is applied, giving a burger its delicious, charred taste.

They achieved this by introducing a switchable flavor compound into a gelatin-based hydrogel, forming a functional scaffold, which Lee described as the “basic composition of the cultured meat.” This compound, consisting of a flavor group and two binding groups, remains in the scaffold until heated. It “switches on” when cooked at 150 degrees Celsius (302 degrees Fahrenheit) for five minutes, releasing meaty flavors similar to the Maillard reaction.

Since the cultured meat is not yet edible, the researchers used an electronic nose, which mimics the human sense of smell, to test the aromas of the cultured meat and compare them to conventional meat. The initial focus was on adding “meaty” and “savory” flavors, but the flavor agent could also be adapted to include other flavors, such as the fattiness of a juicy rib-eye.

Towards Commercialization and Sustainability

The research primarily focused on the science behind the taste of lab-grown meat, rather than commercialization, which is why non-food-grade substances were used. However, the researchers believe their strategy can be applied to conventional edible substances. They also plan to reduce animal products in the process, including the gelatin-based hydrogel, aiming for lab-grown meat almost entirely free of animal-derived substances.

Livestock farming is responsible for 6.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, accounting for around 12% of all human-caused emissions. Beef production is particularly carbon-intensive. Cultured meat is positioned as a climate-friendly substitute for traditional beef, though some studies suggest its environmental impact could be overstated, depending on production methods.

“Lab-grown meat has enormous potential to contribute to sustainable diets, but its flavor is likely just one small component of whether it is successful,” said Jennifer Jacquet, an environmental science professor at the University of Miami.

The acceptance and spread of lab-grown meat will also depend on the actions of powerful meat and dairy companies. In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the sale of lab-grown meat in the state, citing a need to protect farmers and ranchers. However, elsewhere in the US, lab-grown chicken is available, with the US Department of Agriculture approving two companies—Good Meat and Upside Foods—to sell their cultured chicken products in 2023.

Future Prospects

Now that South Korean researchers have improved the flavor of lab-grown meat, the next challenge is to combine this taste with cultured meats that better mimic the appearance and texture of real meat. While the current pink gelatinous blob is unlikely to make it to dinner plates, this breakthrough is a significant step toward making lab-grown meat a viable and sustainable option for the future.

