Scientists have made significant strides in innovation, transitioning from bid-like drones to self-powered “bug” robots. Researchers from Binghamton University, the State University of New York, have developed a tiny, bug-like robot designed to explore the Ocean Internet of Things (IoT), potentially transforming marine monitoring.

Inspired by biological digestion, these advanced robots are equipped with a self-sustained energy system. Futurists predict that by 2035, over one trillion autonomous devices will be integrated into all aspects of human life as part of the IoT. Most of these objects, regardless of size, will likely collect and transmit data to a central database without human intervention.

Given that water occupies 71% of the planet, estimated at 332 million cubic miles, aquatic robots could illuminate vast environments, particularly the oceans, which hold 96.5% of all Earth’s water. To explore these vast marine environments, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) initiated the Ocean of Things program.

Bacteria-Powered Biobatteries

These bug-like robots skim across the water using bacteria-powered biobatteries. According to the researchers, the robots utilize microbial fuel cell (MFC) technology to convert organic materials in aquatic environments into electricity through catalytic redox reactions.

“To extend the MFC’s lifespan, spore-forming Bacillus subtilis is used as the anodic biocatalyst, leveraging its ability to endure harsh conditions and reactivate in favorable environments, thus enhancing the MFC’s longevity,” the study noted.

Long Shelf-Life Due to Janus Interface

The robots are also self-sustaining thanks to the Janus interface, which powers the aquatic robots by providing a steady supply of organic substrates for microbial viability. The researchers explained that a biomimetic Janus membrane with asymmetric surface wettability is integrated, enabling selective substrate intake. This membrane extracts nutrients from water and fuels bacterial spore production in the aquatic robot, giving the biobatteries a likely shelf life of 100 years.

“When the environment is favorable for the bacteria, they become vegetative cells and generate power,” said Seokheun “Sean” Choi, a professor at Binghamton University. “But when conditions are not favorable—such as in really cold temperatures or when nutrients are unavailable—they revert to spores. In this way, we can extend the operational life.”

Multifunctional Bug-Bots

Resembling small insects adapted for life on still water, these bug-bots will be able to stride across the water via a motor powered by microbial metabolism, fueled by organic nutrients through the Janus membrane.

“This study demonstrates the feasibility of using natural processes for technological advancement, setting new benchmarks in the design of autonomous systems,” the authors stated.

Future Research and Applications

The researchers plan to experiment with different bacteria on the aquatic robots to identify which strains work best for yielding energy in stressful oceanic conditions. “We used very common bacterial cells, but we need to study further to know what is actually living in those areas of the ocean,” Choi said in a university statement.

These advancements suggest a future where electric vehicles can recharge in the same time it takes to grab a snack, with the hope that extending the range and simplifying the charging process will promote the usage of EVs.

By Impact Lab