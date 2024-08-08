Boston-based startup Perceptive is setting a new standard of care in dentistry by integrating advanced imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics into its innovative technology. The company has successfully raised $30 million in funding from prominent investors, including PDS Health, Dr. Ed Zuckerberg (father of Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg), Innospark Ventures, KdT Ventures, Primavera Capital, Plaisance Capital, and Y Combinator.

Perceptive’s cutting-edge dental robotics system combines AI-driven 3D imaging software with a robotic arm to revolutionize restorative dentistry. The system is designed to enhance the speed and precision of dental procedures, starting with tasks like crown placements, which the robot can complete in just 15 minutes. Traditionally, such procedures require two office visits, each lasting at least one hour.

The system begins with optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans of the patient’s tooth and mouth, using Perceptive’s handheld intraoral scanner. This scanner captures detailed 3D images beneath the gum line, through fluids, and under the tooth surface, providing a comprehensive view of the patient’s dental condition. Patients can also visualize their own dental issues through these images, leading to a better understanding of their treatment needs.

AI algorithms then analyze the 3D data to plan the procedure with unparalleled efficiency and precision. By automating these processes, Perceptive’s technology enables more high-quality treatments in less time, reducing the need for manual labor and minimizing the chances of human error.

“We’re excited to have successfully completed the world’s first fully automated robotic dental procedure,” said Dr. Chris Ciriello, CEO and founder of Perceptive. “This medical breakthrough enhances the precision and efficiency of dental procedures, democratizing access to better dental care and improving both patient experiences and clinical outcomes.”

By Impact Lab