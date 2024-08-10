A cutting-edge satellite equipped with artificial intelligence has made a significant breakthrough by identifying 142 ships near a port within minutes, showcasing the potential of real-time Earth observation. This remarkable achievement was made by the CogniSAT-6 satellite, operated by Dublin-based space technology firm Ubotica. Launched in March of this year, CogniSAT-6 is pioneering the use of AI to identify and analyze terrestrial objects in real time.

For the first time, a satellite has used AI to acquire and relay detailed information about Earth-based objects instantly, without any delay in transmission to ground controllers. According to Ubotica’s press release, this represents a global first for a commercial Live Earth Intelligence system, setting a new standard in Earth observation. This real-time capability could be instrumental in combating illegal fishing, monitoring ocean systems, and tracking climate change impacts.

A Paradigm Shift in Earth Observation

“This is a paradigm shift for Earth Observation. The industry has long sought a model of live Earth intelligence, where insights are generated onboard satellites and instantly relayed to the ground. The CogniSAT-6 mission is the first to achieve Live Earth Intelligence, revolutionizing the capabilities and cost-efficiency of Earth Observation,” said Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica.

Traditional Earth observation methods have been plagued by delays, high costs, and inefficiencies. Typically, satellites transmit images only when they pass over a ground station, which can take several days. Moreover, these satellites collect raw data that requires extensive ground processing before any actionable insights can be derived.

However, AI advancements are transforming this process. CogniSAT-6, leveraging a real-time network of satellites, can relay data directly to Earth without delay. The satellite’s AI capabilities enable it to identify ships, determine their size, and even track their direction—all in real-time. This data can be cross-referenced with Automatic Identification System (AIS) information to pinpoint suspicious vessels, enhancing maritime security.

Advanced AI and Real-Time Monitoring

“It revolutionizes Earth observation by enabling satellites to understand what they see and to deliver affordable, real-time, and actionable insights crucial for economic growth, climate monitoring, and global security,” the company stated. In one instance, CogniSAT-6 observed Galveston, Texas, and the entrance to Houston, where its AI rapidly detected 37 ships entering the channel, immediately transmitting this information to ground control.

“Our team pioneered a sophisticated synthesis flow, creating realistic image training sets that precisely simulated the CogniSAT-6 imager’s output. This advanced approach enabled our algorithms to generate accurate insights from the very first images captured in orbit, demonstrating Ubotica’s leading-edge expertise in space technology,” the press release highlighted.

While ship detection is a significant application, the potential uses for SPACE

extend far beyond. The technology can be employed to detect oil spills, monitor ocean ecosystems, and more—all in real time. This groundbreaking satellite is making Earth observation faster, more affordable, and more actionable, heralding a new era in space-based monitoring and analysis.

By Impact Lab