As we stand at the dawn of the AI revolution, many people harbor concerns about the potential risks and job displacement that these technologies might bring. However, there are also immense opportunities for AI to drive breakthroughs across various industries, significantly enhancing our quality of life. A compelling example of this potential comes from a startup called Perceptive, which has developed a robot dentist capable of performing certain dental surgeries autonomously.

Imagine a world where fully automated robotic dental systems are deployed globally, speeding up procedures and potentially lowering costs. This vision could soon become reality, though it still awaits approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before it can be widely adopted.

Recently, Perceptive made headlines by announcing the completion of the world’s first fully automated dental procedure using their robotic system. The robot combines AI, 3D imaging, and robotics to execute tasks like crown placements in just 15 minutes—compared to the current method, which requires two office visits of at least an hour each.

The system works by using a 3D volumetric data procedure to diagnose and plan treatments. Perceptive’s robot employs an optical coherence technology (OCT) scan via a handheld intraoral scanner, which captures 3D images beneath the gum line, through fluids, and under the tooth surface. This imaging technology can detect caries with over 90% accuracy, all without exposing patients to the ionizing radiation typical of X-ray scans used in dental work.

Perceptive’s AI algorithms then interpret the 3D data, translating it into a precise surgical plan. By automating these procedures, the company believes that treatment quality will improve, enabling dentists to diagnose and treat more patients with higher accuracy and in less time than traditional methods. Additionally, the robot reduces the need for manual labor and minimizes the risk of human error—promising a safer and more efficient dental care experience.

In theory, this innovation sounds transformative. Perceptive has already raised $30 million in funding, with notable investors like Dr. Eduard Zuckerberg, father of Mark Zuckerberg, backing the venture. Dr. Zuckerberg emphasized that the robot dentist has been designed to operate safely even if the patient moves, highlighting the system’s robustness and reliability.

As AI continues to evolve, innovations like Perceptive’s robot dentist could redefine the future of healthcare, bringing us closer to a world where advanced technologies enhance precision, efficiency, and access to quality care.

By Impact Lab