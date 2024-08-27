Chronic wounds, such as those associated with diabetes, are persistent open wounds that heal slowly, if at all, and pose significant health risks, including increased chances of amputation and death. These wounds are notoriously difficult and costly to treat, creating additional burdens for patients. However, researchers have developed an innovative, cost-effective bandage that uses an electric field to promote faster healing in chronic wounds.

In animal tests, wounds treated with this new electric bandage healed 30% faster compared to those treated with conventional bandages.

“Our goal was to create an affordable technology that accelerates healing in chronic wounds,” explained Amay Bandodkar, co-corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at North Carolina State University. “We also wanted it to be simple enough for patients to use at home, not just in clinical settings.”

The project is part of a larger DARPA initiative aimed at accelerating wound healing through personalized wound dressings. “This collaborative effort demonstrates that these lightweight bandages, which provide electrical stimulation simply by adding water, can heal wounds as effectively as bulkier, more expensive treatments,” said Sam Sia, co-corresponding author and professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia University.

The team developed water-powered, electronics-free dressings (WPEDs), which are disposable wound dressings equipped with electrodes and a small biocompatible battery. Once applied to the wound, a drop of water activates the battery, generating an electric field for several hours. This electric field is crucial, as it is well-established that electric fields accelerate the healing of chronic wounds.

“The electrodes are designed to bend with the bandage, conforming to the surface of chronic wounds, which are often deep and irregularly shaped,” explained Rajaram Kaveti, co-first author and post-doctoral researcher at NC State. This flexibility ensures that the electric field is effectively directed from the wound’s periphery toward its center, enhancing the healing process.

Promising results were observed in animal models. “We tested the dressings on diabetic mice, a common model for human wound healing, and found that the electric stimulation sped up wound closure, promoted new blood vessel formation, and reduced inflammation,” said Maggie Jakus, co-first author of the study and a graduate student at Columbia University. The mice treated with WPEDs healed approximately 30% faster than those with conventional bandages.

In addition to their effectiveness, the bandages are economically viable, costing only a few dollars each. This affordability, combined with the ease of application, allows patients to receive treatment at home while continuing their daily activities. This convenience increases the likelihood of patient compliance, reducing the chances of missed treatments.

“Future steps include fine-tuning the electric field’s consistency and duration and advancing our testing to move closer to clinical trials and practical use,” Bandodkar added.

The study, which has significant implications for the treatment of chronic wounds, was recently published in Science Advances.

By Impact Lab