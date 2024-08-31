Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a groundbreaking adaptive 3D printing system that can autonomously recognize and position randomly distributed organisms with precision. This innovative technology, a first of its kind, offers substantial benefits in fields such as bioimaging, cybernetics, cryopreservation, and the integration of living organisms into technical devices. The research findings, recently published in Advanced Science, have already led to a pending patent for the technology.

How the System Works

The system operates by detecting organisms, whether they are stationary, enclosed in droplets, or in motion, and accurately positioning them in designated locations. It employs a pick-and-place method that leverages real-time visual and spatial data to identify and safely place the organisms. This level of precision and adaptability is a significant improvement over traditional methods, which require manual intervention. Manual handling is not only time-consuming but can also result in inconsistent outcomes. The new system streamlines this process, reducing the time required for these tasks while ensuring consistent and reliable results.

Applications and Advantages

This adaptive technology has the potential to enhance the efficiency of various biological processes. For instance, it could revolutionize cryopreservation by accelerating the processing of organisms and distinguishing between living and dead ones. Additionally, it can precisely position organisms on curved surfaces and integrate them into materials and devices with custom shapes.

A practical application of this technology has already been demonstrated in the cryopreservation of zebrafish embryos. The new system improved the speed of manual handling by twelve times. Another example involved the system tracking and recording the movements of randomly moving beetles and integrating them into functional devices.

Future Developments

Looking ahead, the research team plans to further advance this technology by combining it with robotics, making it portable for use in the field. This would enable researchers to collect organisms or samples from hard-to-reach locations, broadening the system’s applicability and impact.

This pioneering work was carried out in collaboration with the Engineering Research Center for Advanced Technologies for the Preservation of Biological Systems (ATP-Bio). Key contributors included doctoral students Kieran Smith and Daniel Wai Hou Ng, as well as professors JiYong Lee, John Bischof, and senior researcher Dr. Michael Han.

