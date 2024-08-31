A newly modified CART neuropeptide has demonstrated remarkable stability, appetite reduction, and brain protection against harmful tau proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease. This breakthrough research, recently published in the European Journal of Pharmacology, has shown promising results in both cellular and animal tests.

In experiments, the modified compound led to significant weight loss in higher-weight mice and reduced the presence of tau protein in their brains—a key marker associated with Alzheimer’s. The success of this compound lies in its modification with fatty acids, which enhance its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. This improved delivery allows the neuropeptide to effectively reduce appetite and offer neuroprotective benefits, making it a potential candidate for treating or preventing neurodegenerative diseases, according to researcher Vilém Charvát.

The CART peptide was first discovered by Novo Nordisk in 1998 and is naturally found in the hypothalamus, playing a role in regulating appetite. Despite its potential, the peptide’s exact mechanism, particularly which receptor it binds to, remains unknown. Dr. Andrea Pačesová of IOCB Prague is leading efforts to identify this receptor, a crucial step in fully developing the peptide as a therapeutic agent for obesity and Alzheimer’s.

Ongoing Research and Future Implications

At IOCB Prague, Dr. Lenka Maletínská heads research focused on peptides that could combat obesity. She recently secured a partnership with Novo Nordisk to advance a promising substance. Dr. Maletínská is optimistic about the broader applications of appetite-suppressing peptides, particularly in treating neurodegenerative diseases. She highlights the potential for these peptides to aid in brain repair by promoting the formation of new neurons in adulthood. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, particularly during the mild cognitive impairment stage, could significantly enhance the effectiveness of such treatments.

This research marks a critical step forward in the quest to develop multi-functional therapies that address both obesity and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

By Impact Lab