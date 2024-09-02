Eggshells, primarily composed of calcium carbonate, have long been used in various areas such as feed supplements and garden pest control. Now, groundbreaking research is revealing an innovative application: growing tissue for implants that can replace damaged or diseased bone and cartilage. This pioneering approach could revolutionize the field of medicine.

The research, led by Prof. Dr. Gulden Camci-Unal from the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, explores a novel method of repurposing eggshells. Despite their widespread use in other industries, their potential in medicine has been largely untapped until now. Since 2016, Camci-Unal and her team have been dedicated to utilizing finely crushed eggshells to create tiny 3D structures, known as scaffolds, where bone cells can grow and multiply.

Recently, the researchers have taken this method a step further by reinforcing these eggshell-based scaffolds with a biocompatible and biodegradable synthetic polymer. Using advanced 3D printing technology, they can precisely craft these structures for implants, tailored specifically to repair and regenerate damaged tissue. This technique allows for the creation of patient-specific implants that cater to individual medical needs.

A key benefit of this method is the sustainable use of eggshells, which are often discarded as waste in massive quantities worldwide. Given that eggshells contain minerals similar to those found in human bones, they present a promising opportunity for biomedical applications.

The research team employs a thermoplastic polymer called polycaprolactone, combined with eggshell microparticles, to create composite pellets. These pellets are then melted and used as “ink” in a 3D printer, constructing the scaffold structures layer by layer. The resulting scaffolds exhibit enhanced mechanical strength and load-bearing capacity, making them particularly suitable for orthopedic applications.

The team is now aiming to expand their research, attract new partnerships, and secure external funding to advance this promising technology into clinical practice. The study’s findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, could significantly impact bone regeneration and other medical applications in the future.

