Stadium experts Populous and architects Oualalou + Choi have teamed up to design an extraordinary new stadium in the form of a massive tent. Named the Grand Stade Hassan II, this architectural marvel will be situated near Casablanca, Morocco, and is set to become the largest soccer stadium in the world.

The stadium is being developed for Morocco’s role in co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain. Drawing inspiration from a traditional Moroccan gathering known as a Moussem, the design echoes the Bedouin-inspired stadium in Qatar, creating a cultural and historical connection.

With a staggering capacity of 115,000 spectators, the Grand Stade Hassan II will surpass the largest sports stadium in the United States, which holds 107,601 people. Its tent-like structure will feature an aluminum lattice exterior, providing shade and ventilation for spectators. The design also emphasizes landscaping, with a ring of 32 stairways leading to gateways adorned with lush greenery on raised platforms, and even some botanical gardens. The stadium will also serve as the home ground for two local soccer clubs.

“The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, reflecting both its traditions and contemporary expressions,” said Tarik Oualalou, Design Principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi, and Lead Architect for the project. “It is inspired by ancient and primordial elements: the Moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco. It’s a generous space, open to the world, and respectful of the nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca embodies the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality.”

Preparation for construction is already underway on a 100-hectare (247-acre) site in the town of El Mansouria, near Casablanca. While the exact completion date remains unannounced, the stadium is guaranteed to be finished in time for the 2030 World Cup.

By Impact Lab