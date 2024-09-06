A team of researchers has developed a swarm of self-coordinating drones designed to act as first responders in combating wildfires. This innovative solution, which combines cutting-edge AI, thermal, and optical imaging technology, was created by the University of Sheffield’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering to enhance early mitigation strategies for wildfires.

These AI-powered drones can autonomously detect, investigate, and relay information about fires to firefighting teams. By utilizing swarm technology developed at the University of Bristol, the drones can intelligently coordinate with one another to deploy fire retardants, monitor fire progression, and safely return to base. Dr. Lyudmila Mihaylova, Professor of Signal Processing and Control at the University of Sheffield, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough, saying, “Autonomous wildfire detection and localization, especially in remote and large geographic areas with hot weather, is a challenging task that current technology has not fully addressed.”

The team’s AI and computer vision advancements enable the drones to operate in varying weather conditions by extracting key image data from video feeds. The scalability and robustness of this technology, combined with its ability to work alongside human teams, marks a significant step forward in wildfire control. Dr. Mihaylova added, “While singular autonomous drones have been used in firefighting, swarm technology offers greater efficiency and trustworthiness. This innovation provides firefighters with powerful tools to tackle wildfires remotely.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which previously spent 41 days battling a wildfire across 18 square kilometers near Bolton in 2018, recently tested the drone swarm as part of efforts to develop cost-effective early response strategies. The project brought together Windracers, a British company specializing in autonomous cargo aircraft, and top AI researchers from the University of Bristol and the University of Sheffield to create a system capable of detecting and suppressing fires before they spiral out of control.

Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston of Lancashire Fire and Rescue underscored the importance of early intervention, stating, “The earlier we reach fires, the less harm they pose to firefighters, communities, infrastructure, and the environment.” Windracer ULTRA self-flying cargo aircraft, which have previously been used for parcel delivery in remote locations like the Orkney Islands and data collection in Antarctica, are also integrated into the firefighting system. Each aircraft can carry up to 100 kg of fire retardant, flying autonomously in search patterns to monitor danger zones during peak fire season.

Wildfires have become increasingly common and destructive in the UK due to factors like climate change, higher temperatures, and drought conditions. In 2022 alone, there were over 44,000 wildfires, marking a 72% increase from the previous year. This new drone technology could revolutionize wildfire management, providing a faster, safer, and more efficient response to these growing threats.

By Impact Lab