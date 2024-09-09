A team of scientists has introduced an innovative approach to magnet-based memory devices, potentially revolutionizing data storage with large-scale integration, non-volatility, and exceptional durability. Their groundbreaking findings, published in Nature Communications, could pave the way for a new generation of memory technology.

Magnetic random access memory (MRAM), a leading example of spintronic devices, utilizes the magnetization direction in ferromagnetic materials to store information. Spintronics, known for its non-volatility and low energy consumption, is anticipated to play a key role in future data storage systems.

Despite their promise, ferromagnetic-based spintronic devices have a significant drawback: the magnetic fields they generate can interfere with neighboring ferromagnets. This magnetic “crosstalk” limits memory density in integrated magnetic systems, posing a challenge for future scalability.

A Breakthrough with Helical Magnets

To overcome this limitation, a research team led by Hidetoshi Masuda, Takeshi Seki, Yoshinori Onose from Tohoku University’s Institute for Materials Research, and Jun-ichiro Ohe from Toho University, demonstrated that a type of magnetic material called helical magnets could offer a solution. Their innovative concept involves using these materials to avoid magnetic interference.

In helical magnets, atomic magnetic moments are arranged in a spiral formation. The chirality—or right- and left-handedness—of these spirals can be used to store data. Importantly, the magnetic fields from the individual atomic moments cancel each other out, eliminating the issue of crosstalk. “Memory devices based on the chirality of helimagnets, free from bit interference, could greatly enhance memory density,” explains Masuda.

Successful Chirality Memory Demonstration

The research team successfully demonstrated that this “chirality memory” could be written and read at room temperature. They created thin films of a room-temperature helimagnet called MnAu2 and achieved switching between right- and left-handed spirals using electric current pulses under magnetic fields. They also built a bilayer device composed of MnAu2 and platinum (Pt) to read out the chirality memory through resistance changes, even without external magnetic fields.

Implications for the Future of Data Storage

“We’ve uncovered the potential of chirality memory in helical magnets for next-generation devices, which could offer high-density, non-volatile, and stable memory storage,” says Masuda. This breakthrough could lead to the development of ultra-high-density storage devices with increased reliability and performance, setting the stage for the future of data storage technology.

By Impact Lab