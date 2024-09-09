Alphabet’s self-driving vehicle division, Waymo, has begun offering full-day, curbside pickups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona. Although the announcement was made quietly via a post on X, it marks a significant step forward in the progress of autonomous vehicle technology. After years of delays, self-driving vehicles seem to be on track to enter the mainstream.

According to Mike Ramsey, an automotive analyst at Gartner, this move is crucial for Waymo’s business. “Airports are a key destination for mobility services—whether it’s a cab, shuttle bus, or an autonomous vehicle,” he explains. Almost a decade ago, Uber and Lyft battled to gain access to airports, recognizing their importance for travelers who need convenient rides and wish to avoid airport parking fees.

Waymo’s Market Lead for Phoenix, Brad Gillette, noted that even before full-time curbside service began, the airport was the company’s most popular destination in the city. Waymo has been operating in Arizona since 2017 and started offering rides to the airport in late 2022. Initially, passengers could only be picked up and dropped off at the less congested Sky Train stations. In late 2023, Waymo extended its services to curbside pickups between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., during quieter airport hours. Now, the service is available 24/7 to anyone using the Waymo One app. Since launching its airport service, the company has provided nearly 100,000 rides and now serves thousands of travelers weekly.

Navigating airport curbsides, however, presents unique challenges. The constant flow of vehicles, tight spaces, and high passenger turnover make it a difficult environment even for human drivers. Waymo spent a year testing its technology to ensure its vehicles could handle these conditions efficiently and safely, says Gillette.

Passengers using the service will be picked up from designated rideshare and electric vehicle areas, with the Waymo app providing specific loading times. According to Eric Everts, a public information officer at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, vehicles will leave if passengers fail to meet these deadlines, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Waymo’s Challenges in Other Markets

Curbside service hasn’t been as smooth elsewhere. In San Francisco, where both Waymo and its competitor Cruise sought approval for full-time robotaxi services, issues arose around the ability of autonomous vehicles to navigate curbsides properly. San Francisco city officials expressed concerns that robotaxis were not pulling close enough to the curb to efficiently load and unload passengers. Despite these worries, California regulators approved Waymo’s permit in August 2023.

While Cruise has faced setbacks, including a revocation of its operating permit following an incident involving a pedestrian, Waymo’s curbside capabilities appear to have passed the test. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego voiced her support for the new service on X, signaling a positive relationship between Waymo and local officials.

Waymo’s Expansion Plans

Beyond Phoenix, Waymo continues to expand. The company operates self-driving taxi services in the San Francisco Bay Area and is testing fully driverless vehicles on San Francisco highways. Although it has yet to receive approval to operate at San Francisco International Airport, Waymo has begun the process by applying to digitally map the airport’s roadways. The company also runs an invite-only service in parts of Los Angeles and plans to launch in Austin, Texas, later this year.

Waymo’s success in Phoenix may signal the beginning of wider adoption of autonomous vehicle services across the U.S. and beyond.

By Impact Lab