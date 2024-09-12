Mobilicom Ltd., a leading provider of cybersecure robotic and drone solutions, has introduced its next-generation 8-inch Controller Pro, designed to meet the growing demands of the ground control station (GCS) market. The Shoham, Israel-based company announced this latest addition to its product line at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, with plans to capitalize on a market expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 22% from 2023 to 2030.

“We believe our 8-inch Controller Pro has the potential to transform the uncrewed systems and robotics sector,” said Oren Elkayam, co-founder and CEO of Mobilicom. “This product combines power, portability, and affordability, providing mission-critical solutions across various applications.”

Mobilicom noted the increasing demand for tactical handheld ground control stations, driven by the rising deployment of small drones, robots, and loitering munitions by both commercial enterprises and government agencies in global conflicts. The company’s new GCS aims to fulfill a key market need for a rugged, durable, and U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant product at a competitive price, offering high scalability for both defense and industrial sectors.

The Controller Pro boasts an IP65 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for harsh environments. Powered by Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, the device is designed for mission-critical tasks that demand high-performance computing. Its integration with Windows 11 enhances versatility, allowing for multi-application performance on a single platform.

In terms of user experience, Mobilicom has prioritized customization. The GCS offers a configurable layout, with customizable joysticks, programmable buttons, sliders, and a glove-compatible touch screen. This flexibility ensures that the device can be tailored to a variety of operational needs. Additionally, the system supports scalable memory and storage options to accommodate future upgrades and evolving mission requirements.

The 8-inch Controller Pro joins Mobilicom’s existing portfolio of GCS products, which includes the 10-inch Maxi Controller Pro, 10-inch MCU Extreme, 10-inch Touch P, and 7-inch Mini Controller Pro, among others. The company’s offerings cater to a range of use cases, from drone control to cybersecurity for uncrewed systems.

With over 50 customers worldwide, including some of the largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom continues to expand its footprint in both the commercial and defense sectors. In June, the company secured a follow-up order from a Tier 1 loitering munitions provider—a key vendor for Lockheed Martin and other defense systems sold in over 40 countries, including NATO and EU member states. The company’s GCS technology is used to manage multiple drone operations, both in swarm and fleet configurations, supporting various payloads.

Mobilicom’s focus on providing scalable, NDAA-compliant solutions positions it well to capture a growing share of the ground control station market, as both the defense and commercial sectors seek advanced, secure systems for their uncrewed operations.

By Impact Lab