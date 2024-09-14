LG Display, a global leader in display innovation, announced that it is showcasing its groundbreaking Stretchable displays at one of the world’s most anticipated fashion events—2025 S/S Seoul Fashion Week, held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP). These cutting-edge displays can be freely stretched, folded, and twisted, marking a major fusion of technology and fashion.

Debuting as part of futuristic clothing and bag concepts, LG Display’s Stretchable displays will be featured on the front of garments, sleeves, and clutch bags, designed by renowned Korean designers Youn-Hee Park of GREEDILOUS and Chung-Chung Lee of LIE. The models will showcase these revolutionary designs on the runway on September 5 and 7.

This appearance follows LG Display’s unveiling of the industry’s first Stretchable prototype in 2022. The prototype extended from 12 to 14 inches while maintaining a high resolution of 100ppi—equivalent to that of a standard monitor—and a full-color spectrum. The Stretchable displays allow designs and colors to shift dynamically, bringing a new layer of creativity to fashion.

“We have been able to design future fashion concepts with materials that have never existed before,” said Park. “Stretchable displays will bring a new paradigm to the fashion world.” Lee added, “These displays will have a profound impact on the fashion industry by enabling designs that were previously unimaginable.”

The introduction of Stretchable displays is part of a national project spearheaded by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy in collaboration with the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology. The goal is to test the commercial viability of these displays, which are not only thin and lightweight but can also adhere to irregular surfaces like clothing and skin.

Stretchable displays have the potential to revolutionize multiple industries, including fashion, wearables, and mobility, and could usher in an era of IT devices that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, wearable like clothing or attached to the body.

Chosen to lead this national project in 2020, LG Display has been working in collaboration with 19 institutions on joint research and development. Before concluding the project by the end of this year, the company aims to further enhance the stretchability, durability, and reliability of its Stretchable displays.

“By successfully completing the Stretchable display national project, we will elevate Korea’s display technology competitiveness and continue to develop products that provide differentiated customer value,” said Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President of LG Display.

This bold fusion of fashion and technology marks a significant step towards a future where tech seamlessly integrates with wearable art, opening endless possibilities for both industries.

By Impact Lab