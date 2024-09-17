Utah transportation officials have introduced cutting-edge technology that allows vehicles to communicate with traffic lights and each other, a development set to transform traffic flow, reduce congestion, and prevent accidents. This initiative, part of the “Connect the West” project, is supported by a $20 million federal grant and has already begun showing results.

The first milestone of the initiative was achieved by installing radio transmitters in city buses, enabling them to request extended green lights by a few seconds. This small change has already improved traffic flow on these newly designated “smart streets.” These advancements are just the beginning of a series of high-tech upgrades expected to be implemented on U.S. roads in the near future.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) is the first-ever connected vehicle technology based on radio communication, allowing vehicles to share real-time information with each other and their surroundings. This technology aims to reduce reliance on cell phones for traffic alerts or mapping, which have contributed to the rising number of road accidents in recent years.

According to a transportation engineer at the Utah Department of Transportation, V2X leverages data directly from the vehicle itself. “The car broadcasts small bits of data—like hard braking, windshield wiper activity, or wheel slippage—10 times a second, giving us a steady stream of valuable information,” the engineer told Techxplore.

This data is then relayed to other vehicles and sensors, providing real-time updates on road conditions.

Utah’s public vehicles, including buses and snowplows, were the first to test this advanced technology. The focus has been on upgrading traffic signals with “smart” capabilities, especially in areas prone to accidents. The system allows buses to request a few extra seconds of green light to help alleviate traffic, and initial tests show positive results.

Local residents have already noticed the impact. “We haven’t seen as much traffic lately, which makes it a lot easier to transport the kids out of the daycare,” said Jenny Duenas, a daycare worker.

The federal government is pushing for widespread adoption of this technology, aiming to equip at least 25% of signalized intersections in the top 75 metropolitan areas by 2028.

The “Connect the West” initiative plans to expand this traffic communication system to all vehicles in Utah, with Colorado and Wyoming next in line. With road accidents on the rise, this technology will enable cars to “talk” with one another, sharing critical information about hazards, weather, traffic, and construction.

Dan Langenkamp, a U.S. diplomat who became an advocate for this project after his wife was tragically killed by a truck while cycling, is leading these urban planning efforts. Equipping large vehicles like trucks with this communication technology could make roads significantly safer for all users.

While data privacy remains a concern, officials believe that many drivers would be willing to share their car data if it leads to less congestion and safer roads. The ability to receive real-time updates directly from the car, rather than relying on phone apps, could help drivers stay focused on the road.

As smart street technology continues to evolve, it holds the promise of creating safer, more efficient roadways across the country.

