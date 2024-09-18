Researchers at the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre (UTC) in Manufacturing and On-Wing Technology, based at the University of Nottingham, have developed ultra-thin, soft robots capable of navigating narrow and complex spaces. These groundbreaking robots, called Thin Soft Robots (TS-Robots), are set to revolutionize inspections and maintenance in industries like power plants, bridges, and aero engines. The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights their advanced capabilities.

TS-Robots are remarkably thin, measuring only 1.7mm in thickness, allowing them to maneuver through tight spaces such as millimeter-wide gaps under doors or within intricate machinery. Powered by dielectric elastomers, they feature multimodal locomotion, enabling them to crawl, climb, swim, and transition between solid and liquid terrains. This adaptability makes them highly suitable for navigating environments with obstacles like narrow gaps, trenches, walls, and liquids.

Dr. Xin Dong, the principal investigator of the project, explained, “Our TS-Robots are designed to overcome the limitations faced by conventional robots in complex environments. This technology offers a significant breakthrough in exploring difficult and challenging terrains.”

These robots excel in terms of output force and speed, achieving forces up to 41 times their weight and speeds of 1.16 times their body length per second. This high performance allows TS-Robots to collaborate with other robots, including drones, expanding their range of functions, such as inspecting hard-to-reach environments or delivering goods.

Preliminary tests have already shown the robots’ potential in real-world scenarios, such as inspecting electrical generators in advanced hybrid-electric power systems. The TS-Robots successfully navigated the narrow air gap between the rotor and stator of a generator, a task beyond the reach of traditional robots and tools.

Dr. Xi Wang, Research Fellow at Rolls-Royce UTC, reflected on the project’s journey: “What started as a ‘crazy’ idea three years ago has evolved into a groundbreaking new concept of soft robotics, now proving successful in real-life applications.”

Professor Dragos Axinte, Director at Rolls-Royce UTC, emphasized the importance of these innovations for the future of clean energy systems. “As we face new challenges in the inspection and maintenance of next-generation power systems, these thin soft robots offer a promising solution to contribute to the future of net-zero emissions.”

The research team now plans to optimize the design of TS-Robots and explore further applications in industries such as aerospace, energy maintenance, and nuclear decommissioning, opening new possibilities for robotics in challenging environments.

By Impact Lab