Real Life Robotics Inc. has officially introduced its innovative delivery robot platform, BUBS, as part of a pilot project at the Toronto Zoo. The launch, held on August 15, coincided with the zoo’s 50th-anniversary celebration and is part of its broader goal to become a cutting-edge conservation campus. The program, named “Zoober,” aims to lower the environmental impact of delivering food to animal habitats by replacing traditional fossil fuel-based vehicles with autonomous robots.

The zoo, which covers 500 acres and delivers between 1 and 1.5 tons of food daily, hopes to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 with the help of BUBS. These robots, designed for last-mile delivery, operate entirely within the zoo’s grounds, transporting meals from the central kitchen to various animal enclosures. Visitors may spot the robots on public trails and behind-the-scenes roads.

“We are excited to partner with Real Life Robotics on this pilot project, which draws on their human-centric approach to robot design and expertise in autonomous technology,” said Dolf DeJong, CEO of Toronto Zoo. He added, “This initiative will enhance our efficiency and productivity, showcasing how the Toronto Zoo is adopting sustainable technologies to become a world-leading conservation campus. It’s a place where research, innovation, and technology unite to inspire the next generation of Canadian conservationists and scientists.”

The Toronto Zoo’s use of BUBS highlights a growing interest in eco-friendly delivery systems by municipalities and organizations managing large campuses. Real Life Robotics emphasized that their autonomous delivery robots offer a sustainable solution to modern logistical challenges.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Toronto Zoo, providing a robotic solution to real-world problems encountered daily across their campus,” said Cameron Waite, CEO of Real Life Robotics. “This ‘Made in Ontario’ technology demonstrates how our province is becoming recognized globally as a hub for advanced robotics.”

Waite also noted that the company’s automation technology has the potential to help businesses achieve new levels of efficiency, reliability, and scalability.

Real Life Robotics has partnered with Bell, which provides 5G connectivity and management tools for the robots through its 5G Developer Program. These tools allow Real Life Robotics to design, test, and deploy systems that offer real-time data for actionable insights, improving the management of fleets, assets, and supply chains across Canada.

“Bell is proud to support Canadian businesses, like Real Life Robotics, in transforming their operations with modern IoT solutions,” said Steve Grywul, vice president of advanced solutions at Bell. “Our 5G Developer Program enables developers to leverage Bell’s 5G network, edge computing, and APIs to build innovative IoT solutions.”

The next phase for Real Life Robotics will involve deploying their robots on public streets in the Greater Toronto Area. This would mark the first deployment since the Toronto City Council voted to ban sidewalk robots in 2021, citing concerns about the potential hazards these robots could pose to people with low mobility, vision impairments, elderly individuals, and children.

Despite these concerns, Real Life Robotics is poised to continue its mission of advancing robotics and automation technology, paving the way for more sustainable urban logistics solutions.

By Impact Lab