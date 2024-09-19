A 64-year-old man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative nerve disease, has successfully controlled Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant using only his thoughts, thanks to groundbreaking brain-computer interface technology. The company behind the innovation, Synchron, announced on Monday that the patient, named Mark, was able to stream shows, make video calls, control smart home devices, and more using just his mind.

The key to this technological feat is an implant placed in a blood vessel on the surface of Mark’s brain. This implant enables him to mentally “tap” icons on an Amazon Fire tablet, allowing him to command Alexa without using his hands or voice.

Mark, who is gradually losing muscle function due to ALS, expressed his gratitude for the newfound independence this technology provides. “Being able to manage important aspects of my environment and control access to entertainment gives me back the independence that I’m losing,” he said in a statement.

Synchron’s innovation demonstrates how brain-computer interfaces can enable individuals with physical limitations to control Alexa-compatible smart home devices such as lights, door cameras, plugs, and thermostats. Unlike typical smart home systems that rely on voice or touch, this system bypasses traditional input methods by sending signals directly from the brain to the device.

“Patients can interact with devices in their home hands and voice-free, using only their thoughts,” said Tom Oxley, Synchron’s founder and CEO. This development is a significant leap forward in the field of brain-computer interfaces, where several companies, including Elon Musk’s Neuralink, are also making strides.

Earlier this year, Neuralink successfully implanted a brain device in a paralyzed patient, allowing him to regain some level of control over his environment. As technology continues to evolve, companies like Synchron and Neuralink are paving the way for more advanced mind-controlled systems, offering hope and improved quality of life for individuals with neurodegenerative diseases.

