Electroninks, an Austin-based leader in metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks for additive manufacturing (AM) and semiconductor packaging, has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s first commercially available copper MOD ink. This breakthrough ink is generating buzz, particularly for its application in “seed layer printing,” a process where ultra-thin metal layers are deposited onto a substrate, streamlining subsequent plating procedures.

One of the most promising applications for seed layer printing is in solar cells. Electroninks asserts that its copper ink significantly outperforms traditional methods like electroless (e-less) copper plating and physical vapor deposition (PVD), by using far less water and energy. This advancement not only enhances the sustainability of production but also reduces capital expenditures (CAPEX) for manufacturers, making the production of components more efficient and cost-effective.

Beyond solar cells, Electroninks is exploring additional uses for copper MOD inks, particularly in advanced semiconductor packaging. Brett Walker, CEO and co-founder of Electroninks, emphasized the impact of this innovation, stating, “These copper inks bolster Electroninks’ strong and diverse MOD ink product portfolio and deliver best-in-class ESG and cost savings to customers.”

Industry experts are also taking note. Jim Haley, VP of Marketing for the International Microelectronics and Assembly Packaging Society (IMAPS), praised the introduction of copper MOD inks, saying, “Markets and customers are generally more supportive, as copper is a standard in electronic design for many use-cases.” He noted that while silver and gold MOD inks have been successful, copper offers key advantages in advanced packaging.

In recent years, Electroninks has expanded its influence beyond the U.S., making significant strides in the Asian Pacific market, particularly in Japan and Taiwan. This cross-collaboration is crucial for the U.S. as it works to bolster domestic green energy and semiconductor manufacturing. Despite being behind in building these industries, the U.S. has an opportunity to start fresh and focus on cutting-edge technologies like conductive inks, rather than relying on outdated methods.

Electroninks’ copper MOD ink represents a pivotal step forward in reshaping sustainable manufacturing practices and advancing semiconductor and green energy industries.

