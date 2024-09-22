Stockholm-based startup SweGreen is transforming the concept of “farm fresh” by bringing the farm directly into supermarkets. With installations across Sweden and Germany, SweGreen is pioneering a sustainable way to grow crops while simultaneously reducing food waste and carbon emissions.

In the U.S. alone, it’s estimated that 16 billion pounds of food are wasted annually in supermarkets. As much as 30% of the food that reaches store shelves is discarded, often because customers only select the most visually appealing fruits and vegetables. This level of waste, coupled with global challenges like climate change, shrinking agricultural land, and geopolitical tensions, raises concerns about future food security. By 2050, with the world population nearing 10 billion, finding innovative ways to ensure sustainable food production is more urgent than ever.

SweGreen offers a solution by bringing the farm to the supermarket itself, allowing customers to pick their produce directly where it’s grown.

SweGreen utilizes hydroponics, a method of soilless agriculture where plants are grown in rock wool plugs rather than soil. Water containing essential nutrients is continuously circulated to nourish the plants. According to SweGreen, this method can reduce water usage by up to 99%, and the water is recycled in the process.

For example, while traditional farming requires 66 gallons (250 liters) of water to grow one kilogram of lettuce, SweGreen’s system produces the same amount using just one liter (a quarter of a gallon). Along with conserving water, this system eliminates the carbon emissions associated with transporting crops from distant farms to supermarkets. The produce is also pesticide-free, as the crops are grown in a sterile, controlled environment, eliminating the need for harmful chemicals to deal with pests and weeds.

The size of the setup can vary based on the supermarket’s available space. A larger installation of 485 square feet (45 square meters) can grow up to 300 crops daily, while a smaller one of 130 square feet (12 square meters) can yield up to 118 crops a day. Currently, SweGreen is cultivating around 100 species, including leafy greens like parsley, dill, mint, and lettuce. The company is also expanding its portfolio to include strawberries, microgreens, and other fruit-bearing plants.

SweGreen’s technology also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to assist supermarket staff in managing crop production. The AI tool analyzes factors such as seasonal demand, customer preferences, and plant growth cycles to generate a daily to-do list for staff. By following the AI’s recommendations, staff can ensure that fresh produce is available on demand, aligning with consumer needs and minimizing waste.

SweGreen’s sustainable farming approach is not limited to supermarkets. Hotels and restaurants are also adopting this technology to grow fresh ingredients on-site. In addition to promoting sustainability, SweGreen’s system delivers an unparalleled level of freshness and taste, directly from farm to table.

With its innovative use of hydroponics and AI, SweGreen is helping to revolutionize food production, offering a forward-thinking solution to global food waste, environmental impact, and future food security.

By Impact Lab