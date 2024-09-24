Researchers at Princeton University have developed a revolutionary cement paste that is 5.6 times stronger than traditional cement, mortar, and other common construction materials. This breakthrough material draws inspiration from the tubular structure of human cortical bone, which forms the outer layer of the femur (thigh bone). By mimicking this biological architecture, the new cement paste dramatically improves its resistance to cracks and enhances its ability to deform under pressure without sudden failure.

According to the researchers, “Cement paste deployed with a tube-like architecture can significantly increase resistance to crack propagation and improve the ability to deform without sudden failure.” This innovative design offers the potential to replace plastic and fiber-reinforced cement-based materials in the construction industry.

Cement-based materials used in construction must exhibit both high strength and toughness. Strength refers to a material’s ability to bear loads, while toughness determines its ability to resist cracks and damage. Structures built with materials that lack toughness are prone to sudden, catastrophic collapse, which can lead to significant property damage and loss of life.

“One of the challenges in engineering brittle construction materials is that they fail in an abrupt, catastrophic fashion,” explained Shashank Gupta, the lead researcher and PhD candidate at Princeton. This makes it critical to develop building materials that can resist cracking and safely distribute impact throughout a structure, preventing sudden failure.

To create a more crack-resistant cement, the researchers turned to nature, studying materials that inherently possess both high strength and toughness. Their search led them to human cortical bone, which provides the femur with the necessary strength to support the body’s weight and resist fractures.

“Cortical bone consists of elliptical tubular components known as osteons, embedded weakly in an organic matrix. This unique architecture deflects cracks around the osteons, preventing abrupt failure and increasing overall resistance to crack propagation,” Gupta explained.

Inspired by this structure, the researchers developed a cement paste with cylindrical and elliptical tubes, mirroring the bone’s crack-resistant properties. When a crack forms in a structure made with this bio-inspired cement, the tubular architecture traps and delays its spread. This process absorbs the energy that would otherwise accelerate crack growth, allowing the material to resist damage longer and prevent sudden collapse.

“What makes this stepwise mechanism unique is that each crack extension is controlled, preventing sudden, catastrophic failure,” Gupta said. “Instead of breaking all at once, the material withstands progressive damage, making it much tougher.”

This controlled crack propagation offers a significant advantage over traditional materials, where damage can quickly lead to complete structural failure. The tubular design of the new cement allows for energy dissipation, giving the material more time to resist damage and increasing the overall safety and longevity of buildings.

Typically, cement is reinforced with materials like plastic and fiber to enhance its toughness. However, this new approach focuses on leveraging the power of geometry and natural design, rather than adding extra components to the mix. The result is a more efficient, environmentally friendly way to create stronger and safer cement-based materials.

With this bio-inspired innovation, the construction industry may soon have access to a cement paste that not only withstands heavy loads but also offers superior resistance to cracks, ultimately improving the durability and safety of buildings worldwide.

By Impact Lab