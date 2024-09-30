Traditionally, 3D-printed titanium implants undergo post-production heat treatment to enhance material properties. However, Amnovis has pioneered a proprietary process that eliminates the need for this additional step, setting a new standard in the industry.

Ruben Wauthle, CEO and Co-founder of Amnovis, explained, “We developed and validated a proprietary process for pure titanium that requires no heat treatment. This unique innovation allows us to deliver faster, more cost-effective solutions for our customers while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

This breakthrough offers significant advantages, particularly for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), by accelerating their market entry and enhancing Amnovis’ competitive edge. One such partner, privelop-spine, has already reaped the benefits of this technology.

Henning Kloss, CEO of privelop-spine, shared his positive experience: “Since partnering with Amnovis, we’ve been impressed by their production quality and expertise. Surgeons praise the detailed resolution and design of our implant structures, while distributors appreciate the reliability and punctual delivery. Amnovis’ heat treatment-free titanium process has significantly streamlined our production, reducing both time and costs. Their capacity and consistency have been instrumental in helping us bring products to market faster.”

In addition to their heat treatment-free titanium process, Amnovis continues to offer traditional 3D printing services, including processing of Ti-6Al-4V Grade 23 titanium with heat treatments such as Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP). This ensures OEMs have the flexibility to choose the most suitable process for their specific needs.

Amnovis will showcase its groundbreaking capabilities at the NASS Annual Meeting in Chicago from September 25-27, 2024, as the company continues to expand its production capacity to meet growing demand in the medical device industry.

By Impact Lab