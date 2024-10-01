A revolutionary glass antenna, developed by Japanese company AGC in partnership with telecom giant NTT Docomo, has the potential to transform how 5G networks are deployed. Dubbed “WaveAntenna,” this innovative device can turn glass windows into 5G base stations, expanding network coverage in urban areas without the need for more towers.

Despite the ongoing roll-out of 5G for over four years, its coverage still lags behind 4G. The reason for this lies in the same technology that makes 5G faster—the higher frequency bands in the 24-100 GHz range. While these high frequencies reduce latency and boost speed, they have a shorter range compared to the lower frequencies used in 4G. As a result, 5G networks require a greater number of base stations to cover the same area as 4G, especially in densely populated urban environments where installing more towers is costly and complicated.

Introducing WaveAntenna

The WaveAntenna, created by AGC (formerly Asahi Glass Company), is a game-changer in addressing the challenges of 5G network expansion. Building on the company’s previous work with glass products that either allow or block mobile signals, WaveAntenna takes things a step further by incorporating base station technology directly into the glass. By embedding the antenna into a flat panel that can be installed on the interior surface of windows, buildings can now seamlessly integrate 5G infrastructure without altering their exterior appearance.

AGC has been developing the prototype since 2020 and launched a similar product last year, which allows for multi-network sharing. NTT Docomo contributed by using transparent conductive materials, which are layered between sheets of glass, making the antenna nearly invisible.

How It Works

The WaveAntenna operates on frequencies between 3.7 and 4.5 GHz, part of the Sub6 band used in 5G technology. While not as high-frequency as the 24-100 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum typically associated with 5G, this Sub6 band plays a crucial role in increasing network coverage. These lower frequencies can penetrate barriers like walls and buildings, providing better indoor connectivity.

Although the Sub6 band doesn’t deliver the ultra-fast speeds of mmWave frequencies, it is vital for ensuring reliable 5G coverage inside buildings. By using existing infrastructure—such as windows fitted with WaveAntenna panels—service providers can extend coverage without building additional towers, saving both time and cost.

As 5G networks continue to evolve, and as providers look to share infrastructure, the WaveAntenna is poised to become an essential tool for enhancing network coverage in urban environments.

With this innovation, AGC and NTT Docomo are leading the way in making 5G connectivity more accessible and efficient, setting the stage for smarter, more connected cities.

By Impact Lab