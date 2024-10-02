Chinese state-owned manufacturer CRRC has revealed its plans to launch a 20MW wind turbine, one of the most powerful in the industry, aimed at the floating wind market. This groundbreaking model is designed to optimize the development of deep-water offshore wind resources, generating 40 kWh of electricity per rotation at full load wind speed.

The announcement was made at the WindEnergy Hamburg conference in Germany, where CRRC also showcased its latest advancements in wind turbine technology, supply chain management for wind power components, and integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage systems.

“CRRC has led transformative innovations in the wind sector, including the world’s largest floating wind turbine, the tallest onshore wind tower, and the most powerful 25 MW semi-direct drive wind generator,” the company said in a statement. These developments demonstrate the firm’s technical prowess in the global wind power industry.

At the event, CRRC presented its high-tech systems driven by intelligent technology. These include high-precision wind forecasting tools, energy management platforms, super-tall towers, and advanced cloud-based predictive health management (PHM) systems.

The firm offers customized solutions for various geographic and climatic conditions, such as wind-solar-energy storage integration and digital twin technology for wind turbines. Its intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) package features a remote monitoring system for real-time turbine tracking and health diagnostics, supported by early warning models for fault detection.

The highlight of CRRC’s exhibition was its new 20MW floating offshore wind turbine, marking a major milestone in offshore wind innovation. With a rotor diameter of 853 feet (260 meters) and a blade tip height of up to 1,050 feet (320 meters), the turbine covers a massive swept area of 53,000 square meters—equivalent to seven football fields. This scale, combined with its 40 kWh per rotation power output, makes it an ideal solution for harnessing deep-water offshore wind resources.

Leveraging its expertise from the rail transit sector, CRRC has built a robust industrial chain for wind turbine production. With annual sales exceeding $2.85 billion (30 billion yuan), the company produces essential components like generators, blades, tower barrels, converters, gearboxes, and transformers.

CRRC’s turbine lineup ranges from 8MW to 20MW for offshore applications and 1.5MW to 12MW for onshore use. The firm has equipped more than 260 wind farms globally, with over 13,000 installed turbines and a total global supply of 22,000 units. Its wind turbine blades, suitable for both onshore and offshore applications, rank in the top three worldwide by market share.

According to CRRC, the company’s technological strengths span the entire clean energy spectrum, from generation to consumption. It aims to create a sustainable, low-carbon energy ecosystem through integrated solutions for energy acquisition, storage, and application.

In a statement, CRRC emphasized its commitment to establishing “a green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy ecosystem that offers comprehensive, all-encompassing system solutions for partners around the world.”

By Impact Lab